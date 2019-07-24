This year, you demonstrate that your solid values cannot be compromised. You might be in the limelight far more than you anticipate. You are a role model to many people. If single, you could have many potential sweeties. It is your choice to make, but do not commit until you are absolutely sure. If attached, the two of you might require and love more time alone as a couple. Schedule several retreats. Your bond will be strengthened. TAURUS can be stern yet caring at the same time.

You might sense an innate tension in the air. Once you get a whiff, you could become extremely pressured. Many of you will choose to downplay the circumstances that surround you and call your own shots. Tonight: Throw a spontaneous get-together.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You certainly feel more energized than you have in a while. You naturally move through your to-do list and complete what you must. If you can take advantage of the summer, take off early to go swimming or visit a friend. Tonight: Talk and plan the weekend.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Normally, you do not hesitate to reach out for what you want. At the moment, you could hold yourself back. You might not understand why. Perhaps the reason might not be important. This self-imposed restriction is temporary. Tonight: Chat with a dear friend.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might want to be out more than at home, which is normally your favorite spot. Visit with friends and enjoy the moment. You might decide to plan a spontaneous get-together in your backyard. Tonight: Be aware of your budget.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

No one can begrudge your desire to go out and about. Your birthday tends to demand celebration for weeks! At work, you command attention, and your effectiveness mixed with creativity makes you a boss favorite. Do not forget an older relative or friend. Make time to call this person. Tonight: Up to the wee hours.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Sometimes, you hesitate to mentally reach out. You will break past a self-imposed restriction that you might not be aware of at first. Your vision of what is happening could change, creating empathy and understanding. Tonight: Let your mind drift.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You love to relate, and you will naturally create situations where you have quality one-on-one time with key people in your life. You also might take the opportunity to understand a close associate better. Tonight: Be with a favorite person or people!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You need only respond to those who seek you out. When you do not reach out for others, you might not reveal as much of yourself, adding to that aura of mystery that defines you. Tonight: Forget being alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You cannot let a personal matter go. You might want to discuss an incident on a higher, less emotional plane. Do not count on the other party being in the same place, which could cause some friction. Tonight: Squeeze in some exercise first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not be able to hold yourself back. You cannot help but delight in another person's company. You might decide to break your pattern. Do not regret this change. Let go and enjoy life. Tonight: Let your hair down.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Another person chooses to assume the reins of power. Your focus might be on other matters involving a domestic issue that you need to ponder. Be grateful for a little less pressure. Tonight: Make it easy -- order in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be more forthright in discussing a problem. You might not want to share everything all at once. Reveal more when others seem ready to engage in this conversation. You could be surprised by another person's take on a situation. Tonight: Be open to different ideas.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.