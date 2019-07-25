This year, you open up many possibilities for yourself and others. You appear to be a natural leader, be it at work or around your community. If single, others find you interesting and want to get to know you better. You might have difficulty making a choice about dating anyone. Do not worry. You will know when the time is right. If attached, you need to plan more private time together as a couple. Otherwise, your popularity could interfere with your bond. Another LEO could be envious of your popularity.

Try not to become too serious in a discussion. Share an exciting idea you might want to pursue. Expect some reactions and controversy. Relax. All will land well. Tonight: Invite others to join you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might feel as if you cannot move as freely as you might like. Stay centered, knowing what you want. A matter involving real estate or your domestic life emerges. You have the wherewithal to handle it. Tonight: Close to home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Lie back and absorb as much as you can when dealing with a person who does not open up easily. Your sense of what is going on might not be as clear as you would like. You could decide to say little and flow with others. Tonight: Not to be found.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Zero in on what you want. Share what might seem like a dream, but could actually be an excellent idea. Allow another person to shift his or her position without making a big deal out of the change. Tonight: Where your friends are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your high energy cannot be diminished no matter what others do. You seem ready to pitch in and help an associate get his or her work done. You want to celebrate the weekend with this person and friends. Tonight: Start at TGIF.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out for someone at a distance. You also might invite a friend or loved one to split town for the weekend. A new setting will help you gain perspective. You might be suppressing strong feelings that could come up. Tonight: Take off ASAP.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to a partner if you're not sure which way to go with a situation. Although this person's response might not be perfect, you find it unusually adequate. Friends support you in your choices. Tonight: Getting into weekend mode with friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Defer to others. You might be prone to be more reclusive than usual. Give yourself the space to be isolated if need be, yet also make sure you have the opportunity to join friends. Tonight: Others are strong-willed. Defer to them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pace yourself and do not push too hard. Look at the long term if you feel you must make a decision. Your sensitivity comes out with a family member or loved one. Listen and understand where he or she is coming from. Tonight: TGIF first. Relax with friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A dear friend or loved one puts considerable pressure on you. You need to make a choice for yourself first. A discussion could be animated, but a creative idea or appropriate plan pops up as a result. Tonight: Let the fun happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might want to settle in and work from home. You push yourself very hard to complete what you must. As a result, you might be happiest staying close to home. A friend could become testy. Tonight: Do only what you consider relaxing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You cannot help but state what is on your mind. You could find others changeable and might need a break from the set of people around you. Make a point of making plans with a friend you hardly ever spend time with. Tonight: Recharge while catching up on news.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.