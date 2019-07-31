This year, you experience a new beginning. Whatever you do will carry your signature. Your style and approach identify you. If you're single, many people would like to be your sweetie. Your biggest issue will be understanding the person you choose. If you're attached, the two of you could experience a profound change. Try not to be too me-oriented, or you might not see as many benefits. Your significant other and the quality of your tie will determine how content you will be. Another LEO is all about themselves. Take their ideas with a grain of salt.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Your creativity paves the way to new possibilities. You eliminate random filters that have restricted your thinking so you can see people and situations in a new light. A loved one delights you to no end. Tonight: Kicking up your heels like a teenager.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Stay centered. Conversations could revolve around a domestic matter, a new purchase or real estate. You could feel as if you are on the verge of a new beginning -- emotionally and financially. Tonight: Your home is your castle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You might have been contemplating a new purchase that could improve the quality of your daily life. This item could be anything from a new cellphone to a new car, depending on your needs. Tonight: Speak your mind loud and clear.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Be more forthright with another person about how much you might be willing to spend. Your honesty could prevent a hassle. You have a way of presenting yourself that draws others. Your enthusiasm and energy play a strong role in present events. Tonight: Run an errand on the way home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could need to eliminate a hassle. You might not even register others' concerns, as they might not appear logical to you. Assume that others are coming from a centered space. Tonight: Let go and relax. Make great weekend plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be well advised to take extra time with a matter that involves a domestic issue or property. Do not come to any quick final decisions. Wait several days, and your perspective will be likely to change. Tonight: In the thick of the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Luck surrounds crowds and friends. Try to schedule a meeting with more than one person. You might be surprised at the comfort each individual displays. Honor a fast change. All will work out well. Tonight: Where your friends are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take a stand if you feel it is important. Others might not get where you come from. Your ability to detach helps you see a problem in a very different light from the majority of people. Tonight: A must appearance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your mind could easily be on an impending event or trip. Try to stay present as much as you can. If you're questioning a decision, take your time. You could hear a lot more in the next few days. Tonight: Let your mind drift where it wants to go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. How you see a situation evolve could be quite different from what you visualized. Your ability to adjust and flex needs to be a higher priority. Tonight: Make a cozy dinner for two.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You see no reason to complain about anything other than the fact that another person might be heavy-handed in making the decisions. Be flattered and allow this person to demonstrate caring in this manner. Tonight: Avoid an argument.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your ability to see through a problem mounts. You might have to force a superior or associate to listen to your solution. In this person's head, he or she has already decided what can be done. Tonight: Off to the gym.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.