This year, you might choose to be stubborn, but to no avail. Express your strong personality in a caring, open manner. Others will be more responsive. If single, you will enjoy this. Take your time getting to know a new sweetie. If attached, the two of you head in a new direction only after you weigh the pros and cons. SAGITTARIUS encourages this path.

Push will come to shove if you are not careful. You might not be the one to break barriers, but how you handle that pressure could make the difference. Be as diplomatic as possible. Look to late afternoon for another perspective. Tonight: Reach out for a special person at a distance.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Others let you know it is their way or the highway -- or so they think. You might opt to say little, continue on an established path and deal with the matter in question at a later point. Tonight: Get together with a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Plunge into errands or a project. Do not stop, yet be responsive to relevant questions. Others seem busy, with a lot on their minds. In the afternoon, you will notice your immediate circle appearing more available. Tonight: Jump on a suggestion of getting together with co-workers.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Tap into your creativity for a solution. Others appreciate your resourcefulness and concern. Take some time for a child or loved one in the afternoon. He or she will appreciate your efforts and will surprise you with a comment. Tonight: Get errands done, off to the gym, start thinking weekend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Reach out for someone at a distance who you care about before your day becomes too hectic. Make plans for the near future. Keep your concerns basic and do not spread your energy in too many directions. Focus; you will accomplish a lot. Tonight: Let fun in.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are likely to say something controversial without intending to. Recognize how the statement could have sounded different from how you intended. If you explain, you might be able to save the moment. Tonight: Keep the fun close to home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to another person who might have more education and understanding on a key topic. Do not hesitate to ask questions. The other party appreciates your curiosity and direction. Indulge a loved one in the late afternoon. Tonight: Do some shopping or last-minute errands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You dance to a new tune. Others notice your energy and willingness to share what is going on. You often seem secretive or shut down. Note the appreciation you receive when you open up and are more responsive to others. Tonight: Buy a treat for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lie back until late afternoon. You might have some task that demands heavy concentration. Today would be the perfect time to work on it. Once you get past a hurdle, you become social. Tonight: Making weekend plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Use the first half of the day for a project that could bring many people toward you. If you complete it in that time period, you will succeed. In the late day, evaluate honestly how you feel and what it would take for you to feel better. Tonight: Make it an early night.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You know others could be observing how you handle a superior. Trust in your abilities, but don't push yourself too hard or try to impress someone. Just be you. You are impressive. Tonight: Wherever you are, expect a party.

Advertisement

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stay on top of communications. What someone says to you might not make any sense until you evaluate what wasn't said. Walk in the other person's footsteps. You will gain much understanding. Do not hesitate to take the lead later in the day. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.