This year, you often swing from overly serious and efficient to far-reaching attitudes and a dynamic perspective. You might drive yourself a little crazy, but it will be worse for your immediate circle, as they never know who they are going to run into. If single, you might emphasize friendship more than romance when you start dating someone. You do not need to be defensive. You will have many different people to choose from. If attached, you often become exhausted from juggling different -- if not opposing -- interests. Listen to your sweetie and what they want. Mix in their needs more often. AQUARIUS likes you a lot.

Advertisement

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

The you of this morning might barely recognize the you of the afternoon. You might have been dragging and feeling weighed down. Success greets you through friends and a potential meeting. Tonight: Where the action is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You have manifested good sense and wisdom this past week, especially around work. Others look at you as a potential leader or organizer at work, as you have been revealing more of your talents. Tonight: Working till the wee hours.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Reach out for a partner in the morning. You will not necessarily agree with everything you hear, but you do know how to work this person. By afternoon, you might be eyeing an adventure or an investment in a new field. Tonight: Opt for the unusual.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be extremely emotional and determined to have your way. You can be stubborn, but generally you flow. Ask yourself why you are so tenacious at the present moment. Your behavior might be significant. Tonight: Say yes to someone's request.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be ready to tackle your work or a project head-on. Somehow, distraction hits in the afternoon. You might be moving from hard work to "networking." No sign socializes as well as yours. Go for it! Tonight: Having fun.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Allow your creativity to flourish and handle a problem head on. You enjoy the unexpected quality of the day, as long as you are not invested in the outcome. News might need some checking before you embrace it as true. Tonight: Off to the gym.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be focused on a domestic matter in the morning, but a child, loved one or wildly creative associate absorbs your time in the afternoon. You feel indulged and far more giving as a result. Tonight: Continue being playful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are heading in the right direction for you in the morning. Others seem highly responsive to your inquiries, questions and even a visit. Do not give a misunderstanding any energy. Tonight: Head home early.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be driven by a financial concern, which you will handle. You end up calling several different friends for feedback and opinions. An associate acts in a most unexpected manner. Tonight: Hang with friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel in sync with your world in the a.m., but easily could be distracted by a financial offer later. You note an underlying confusion around this matter. Double-check all figures. Someone could have made a mistake. Tonight: Do some shopping on the way home.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware of what is happening behind the scenes. You might need to make a decision that could involve your understanding of underground currents. Verify information. Tonight: Just be you. Note all the energy around you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Focus on what needs to happen as opposed to accepting the status quo. Important information comes out in the morning. You need to think through some of what you are hearing. You might not be getting the whole story. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.