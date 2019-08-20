This year, you appear to value the traditional. Emotionally, you'll strive to have a conventional lifestyle because you'll feel more secure. You'll also tend to draw in offbeat people who sometimes do the unexpected. If you're single, your allure might be quite high, much higher than it was in the past. The suitors you choose seem to want commitment nearly immediately. Take your time. If you're attached, you and your partner like excitement but structure your life like most couples do. Every so often, your life goes out of control, adding a surprising quality to your bond. You might find TAURUS stubborn.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You refuse to be held back in your daily life. You push hard to achieve your goals. If meeting you for the first time, a person could find you irritating and want distance. A conversation goes on and on but proves worth it. Tonight: Do some shopping on the way home.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

If you stop sometime today, you might become aware of how good you feel. Others seem to want to visit. You could be quite appreciative of all the attention. Accept what's happening without feeling the need to do anything. Tonight: Surprises come your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Someone around you might be determined to express his or her feelings. They seem to be having difficulty getting your attention. Clearly, the timing is off. When the time is right, the give-and-take between you and this person will be close to perfect. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Zero in on what you want. A discussion could be far more powerful than you realize in motivating you. You might even be surprised by the sequence of events that this talk might trigger; don't back off from this interaction. Tonight: Where your friends are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You appreciate another person's gesture. Let them know. This person has a lot of vitality; when energized, they can be close to impossible to stop. An unexpected event or news could toss your day into chaos. Tonight: Finding a good reason to stay up late.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

While attempting to comprehend someone's actions, you experience a flash of understanding. You feel as though you can now make sense of what you're observing. You're centered enough to be able to gain this insight. Tonight: Why not make this a movie night?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You'll be happiest dealing with one person at a time. You find groups distracting at this time. Choose situations that make you feel comfortable. Tonight: Go with the whims of a loved one as much as you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be more forthright in how you deal with a person you care about. Ask needed questions. You might not realize how unpredictable this person has become. Tonight: Be as responsive as you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec.21)

You'll do best at relating to people individually. Take your time when a boss or another key person in your life makes it clear how much they value your feedback. Tonight: Squeeze in some exercise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ingenuity emerges. You find that every so often when you're listening to someone, you're also having an inner dialogue about what's being shared. Good ideas often pop up this way. Tonight: Toying with the possibility of a long weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might often feel pushed by a family member or someone you consider close. Clearly, this person wants their way and is not interested in finding a midpoint. Don't allow this person to get to you. Tonight: Doing your thing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Often, you hide your feelings rather than share them. You might not be sure of how they will be received; therefore, you hold them in. Be as direct as possible when dealing with a Taurus or a fellow Pisces. Tonight: Hang out.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.