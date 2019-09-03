This year, you draw adventure, risks and positive results. If single, the world is your oyster. Decide what you desire in a partner; you can manifest just that. If attached, your sweetie responds positively to your sense of adventure as long as you include them. You innately build more excitement into your bond. SAGITTARIUS often cheers you on when you break out of staid behavior patterns.

After an animated discussion with a partner, you might opt to detach and look at the big picture. You will be questioning whether a change is needed at all. You see the positive interactions and attitudes surfacing if you and others can move past rigid demands. Tonight: Go with spontaneity.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

One-on-one relating is highlighted. This form of communication proves most effective. Someone you look up to could deliver some harsh words. Tap into your imagination and consider where this person is coming from. Tonight: Opt to be a duo.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Defer to someone else who has an affection for diversity and coming up with even better ideas. A boss or higher-up has a lot to share that could impact your thinking. Listen and consider whether there is yet another issue this person might want to consider. Tonight: Go with the flow.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotions could feel somewhat out of control. You might not be sure about the best way to handle a problem. You run through the gamut of feelings as a partner might express disdain. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You instinctively feel as if you can handle nearly anything that comes along. You have a lot of creativity and can find answers when others cannot. Your financial picture could be of importance. Tonight: Be naughty and nice.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have an ability to home in on a domestic issue or a real estate matter. Be willing to walk away from a problem if others are too rigid to negotiate. A loved one or partner often seems out of their element because they lack a realistic sense of certain matters. Tonight: Head home early.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do not try to make up with a neighbor or sibling with whom you have been having problems. Be open to communicating what is bothering you. You see a situation in a different light than a family member. Tonight: Speak your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to be more aware of your finances and their implications. Make sure your decisions have been based in reality. You take a strong role in making an important decision involving finances. Tonight: Be aware of your image.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel best as the morning passes. Follow your inclination in the afternoon. A financial matter could feel weighty and demanding. Remain confident in your ability to find the right solution. Do not undermine your efforts. Be as clear as possible. Tonight: Listen to a family member's thoughts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

One-on-one relating needs to happen to close a business deal. You know what to say, yet something might be holding you back. Honor this innate resistance. Trust that more is going on there than you realize. Tonight: Take your time in making a decision.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Deal with a respected authority figure early in the day. Be sensitive to your friends and know what it is you want. Be direct with your dealings in a friendship. The other party will appreciate your approach. Tonight: Where your friends are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have a need to take the lead in a situation. You seem more distant than you realize. Your caring draws a good response. A power play would be best responded to by doing nothing. Tonight: Follow your intuition.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.