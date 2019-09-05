Change walks hand in hand with you this year. You won’t always anticipate what occurs. That quality of the unexpected keeps this year exciting. You appear to be lucky because when uproar does occur, you usually land on your feet. If you’re single, dating could be tumultuous, informative and fun. If you’re attached, you and your partner need to resist making a big deal out of something that seems easy when you’re looking at the total picture. Learn to trust each other’s judgments. SAGITTARIUS doesn’t intend to be critical but is at times!

You could be considering a potential idea that you often return to. This idea, which has a quality of fantasy, could be shared to see whether it's possible to realize. It just might be. You're more than ready for the weekend. Tonight: Invite a friend along.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You could want some quality one-on-one time with a dear friend, but it looks as though you nearly have to make a reservation. At present, this person feels pressured, so you might suggest getting together sometime during the weekend. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You could be on overload and wanting to change direction. When you land, get a breath of fresh air and remember that the weekend is about to happen, your tune changes. Treat a child or loved one well. Tonight: You know what to do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You recognize that you have a lot to do. Your intention to enjoy yourself this weekend could fall apart unless you complete certain projects today. With that thought in mind, you could bypass hassles and complete what you desire. Tonight: Snuggle in.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You walk away from a misunderstanding because you're no longer interested in working through one more hassle with this specific person. You're tired of dealing with their issues. Your lack of interest speaks volumes. Complete certain responsibilities. Tonight: TGIF.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be a lot happier if you mellow out and follow through on certain tasks. You might be concerned over a domestic matter or a financial involvement with real estate. Time is your ally. Tonight: Make it an early night.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your imagination could be fired up by a friend who seems to present wild ideas and solutions. Without a doubt, you enjoy this person and can work out a lot of issues with their input. Tonight: Off to christen the weekend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You go through several unusual conversations during the day. Tap into your imagination when speaking to a loved one or child -- especially if making plans. Your serious nature always seems to give way to fun with this person. Tonight: Use care with finances.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel the power of the planets and seem ready to take on any valid challenge. Many people gravitate toward you. As you make your preferences known, be diplomatic. Tonight: Play the night away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you feel off, don't push. You have a tendency to go overboard or to extremes. You work hard, play hard and can be exhausted after a period of living 100%. Tonight: Make excuses if they're needed, but take care of yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your fun-loving nature comes through. Even if you're concerned about a loved one, you seem to rustle up friends for a fun get-together. As a group, you go to wild extremes. Tonight: Reach for the nearly impossible.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Get past a dominant person in your life who keeps tossing jobs, errands, and other things on you. Clear your desk; complete what you must. Tap into an older friend or relative. Tonight: Out on the town.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.