This year, you open up to more ideas -- and sometimes confusion. You see a benefit in different stances. If single, you could hook up with a unique type of individual. Do not push. Let this bond build. Only you know if it is right. If you're attached, your easy way of incorporating your sweetie's ideas might surprise them. You build a stronger bond. Trust grows. AQUARIUS knows how to uproot you and force you to regroup.

The confusion you might experience has a lot to do with how you process information. You might not want to clarify, but if you don't, you could find yourself sniveling away. Confirm appointments and places. Tonight: Touch base with your sense of humor.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You have a strong set of values, and you know what you want. As a result, you can butt heads with others, especially when encountering feedback. In any case, it is important that you act as if you are the only source of wisdom. Be gracious. Tonight: Count on a late night.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Reach out for someone you care about who often pushes your buttons. Instead of reacting, listen and don't make judgments. Confusion surrounds a sudden insight. Your caring might be far more important than you realize to someone you don't see often. Tonight: Go with the flow.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

How you deal with a personal matter could change what happens for the remainder of the day. Be aware of what is happening in a meeting. Others might not be as agreeable as you'd like. Tonight: Respond to a loved one's request.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep a strong handle on your finances. You could easily be talked into something another person judges to be a good idea. Give yourself time to check out the variables before making your own decision. Tonight: A boss acts in the most unexpected manner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You seem more vibrant and interested in a long-term project. You might not be getting all the information you need just yet. A party who's experienced with this type of idea surprises you with his or her feedback. Tonight: Off to the gym, in between errands and discussion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to others, especially if they're involved in an idea that could affect your work. A matter in your daily life might be different. Get involved! A partner expresses unusual ideas. Tonight: Meet up with a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Defer to others, knowing they will reveal and demonstrate what they are considering far more than they can verbalize. A partner could stun you with a decision or their words or follow-through. Step back. Tonight: Head home. Lighten up the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are likely to speak your mind. Don't be surprised at an adverse response. Understand what is going on with a friend or associate. This person tries to explain where they are coming from. For now, don't make a judgment. Tonight: Meet up with a friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be aware of the financial implications of your words. Slow down and listen to what others share. You might not like their ideas; make that OK. Go off and do your thing. Chaos infiltrates communication. Confirm what you hear as well as meeting times and places. Tonight: Balance your budget.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You draw others close. However, some of the associates coming toward you could cause problems. Listen to a friend who has substantial money savvy. Don't hesitate to ask questions. Tonight: Whatever knocks your socks off.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might add some confusion to the moment. Others don't seem to get your ideas or the meanings behind your words. Verify what is shared with you. Try to take some time off to pursue a personal project. Tonight: Get some extra rest.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.