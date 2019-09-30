This year, you appear to be very intense and at times possessive. Zero in on what you want, and use that Libra sparkle to achieve it. If you're single, your multifaceted personality could be confusing to some, but the right person will like it. If you're attached, the two of you lead an even more emotional life than in the recent past. You have strong desires, as does your sweetie. SCORPIO points the way.

Your determination punctuates the a.m. You want what you want. First you will try logic, maybe assertiveness. Inspiring others to go down the chosen path might work best. You cannot force anyone to do anything. Tonight: Relax, and a good time could be had by all.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Most of you accept the process of shaking up the status quo. Others might still be unnerved, yet some of you love seeing the end results. These are periods to go for what you want. Tonight: As you like.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

As jovial and fun as you can be, you also know when to buckle down. You demonstrate how facile you can be when a respected associate comes up with a dreamy plan. Discuss how to implement it. Tonight: An associate or friend is full of news.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You act like a mood ring, constantly changing colors, only you change thoughts and feelings. Use this to empower a relationship or a creative endeavor. A call from a distance or a desire to take a mini-trip flags your attention for a while. Tonight: Be naughty and nice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tension runs high as you attempt to get past what feels like an emotional embargo. A loved one could be instrumental in helping you see the path. You might opt to change a pattern in your life to allow more opportunities to come forward. Tonight: Entertain at your place!

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A suggestion from a partner or dear friend might seem too idealistic. Stop thinking that way, and watch what you desire materialize. An openness helps you get past an uptight person. They might see possibilities too. Tonight: Meet friends for munchies.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

An element of discord runs through your day. You might not be as present as you think. Your mind drifts to new ideas that could be too idealistic for you to run with generally. Why not give it a shot? Tonight: Soak tension away in a hot, soapy bath.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your sense of well-being and confidence keeps adversaries at bay. Besides, they like the ideas you come up with, even if they don't always compliment you. A conversation proves enlightening, but both of you have difficulty moving off your positions. Tonight: Whatever suits you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel much energy around you, but on some level it might seem difficult for others to discuss. Never fear; you will get an earful in a short while. Use the day to handle a personal concern or a financial matter. Tonight: Take a personal night.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have the discipline to achieve a cherished goal. You do not need to manipulate; your steadiness helps you hit a home run. Do not allow confusion to take over; instead, try to confirm times and places. Tonight: Be open to a far-out idea.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware of what you are doing. An unconscious agenda could be at work. If you see yourself doing or saying something off the wall, stop. Stay anchored, and you can achieve a long-term goal. Your image will be helped too. Tonight: Burn the candle at both ends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be emotionally strung out. Take a deep breath and think of the big picture. You will relax and be more at ease. Also, attempt to identify with the other parties. Tonight: Touch base with a loved one first.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.