This year, you'll experience an enormous amount of energy. How you use this extra push depends on you and your goals. If you're single, others find you unusually attractive. You have choices to make. Don't worry. Decide what type of relationship you want, and your decisions will be grounded. If you're attached, you and your partner enjoy each other, though you might spark a fight or two. Don't stand on ceremony. Sometimes, you might be gruffer than you realize. Be indulgent of your significant other. SAGITTARIUS often helps you decide your priorities.

You become more assertive as the day grows older. You might be looking at the possibility of a trip in the near future. A partner could be edgy and somewhat difficult. Taking off together might help the other party even out. Tonight: Flip through some travel brochures.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Allow a partner or associate to have greater say in a project. As you loosen up and let go, they become not only easier but also more confident. Gestures let the other party know that you have confidence in them. Tonight: Respond to an invitation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Defer to others. You have such a strong personality; it's important that the other party feels acknowledged. Your creativity emerges when you relax and have less on your mind. Tonight: Play out a fun idea.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You have a lot going on. Clear what you must, but take some time to think through a personal issue or an anger issue. You might want to discuss what's on your mind with an adviser. Tonight: Take a brisk walk after dinner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your imagination fills in the gaps in a conversation or situation. You might want to share some of your thoughts with a friend. Express your ideas; share more of what you want. Be more playful with a relative or neighbor. Tonight: Go for a midweek romp.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension builds quickly and might be difficult to get past. You might want to focus on a domestic matter in order to clear it. You need another person to work through a problem and take the fog away. Tonight: Say no to wild spending.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Someone might remark how fiery you've become. You have a lot of energy but might not be sure how to direct it. You might want to stop and reflect on where this additional energy would be best focused. Tonight: Meet up with a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be tired of hearing the same conversation over and over. Ask more questions to help direct this conversation to what's relevant to you. Your intuition could play a strong role in dealing with finances. Tonight: Do errands on the way home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Let the good times happen. At first, you might resist a friend's suggestion or an idea that stems from a meeting. Go with it. Enjoy hearing friends' suggestions regarding plans. Tonight: Get into the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Reach out for a respected friend, family member or associate. Make plans for a late lunch to discuss certain matters. A boss could be difficult or in a mood that involves pushing very hard. Tonight: A must appearance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

When dealing with someone who's in charge and taking the lead, listen to your inner voice. This same person might suggest which direction to head to support a major initiative. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might have a vision that's quite unique. How you deal with this idea depends on who your confidants might be. You have a lot of activities around you. Be careful with your spending. Tonight: Try something brand-new.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.