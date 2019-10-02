This year, your determination proves to be the vehicle that allows you to achieve several key goals. Before you launch into action and go for it, review the goal. Your desires could have changed. If single, you could meet someone who's exciting to be with but less amusing to live with. Proceed with care. If attached, you might find that daily life with your sweetie is strenuous. Try to honor differences rather than fight over them. SAGITTARIUS cheers you on no matter what you're up to!

Try for an overview. New information comes forward that encourages you to think through an already-made decision. You could be questioning a problem in which stories vary because of anger and perspective. Tonight: Let Lady Luck lead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. Use caution when dealing with a financial partner or agreement. Anger could become an issue when you're dealing with a child or loved one. Tonight: Opportunity knocks on your door.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Continue to defer to others and allow more give-and-take. How you deal with a dear friend might surprise a close family member. You might be forced to rethink your decision. Opportunities pop up out of left field. Tonight: Accept an invitation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Take a deep breath; rethink a decision involving your daily life. You could be a lot happier with a different schedule or another change. A conversation could become more animated than you anticipated. Tonight: Squeeze in a walk or exercise session.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can use your high libido energy creatively at work or with a hassle. Certainly, someone who makes your eyes twinkle whenever you see them senses your mood. True to form, you manage to have it all, if you plan well. Tonight: Act like a teenager again.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You need to understand that when dealing with someone from whom you want more, their reactions could startle you. How you approach this person needs to be done with care, especially if you don't know them well. Tonight: Order in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be tired of having to explain yourself when you feel that you're perfectly clear. Assume that someone could have a block on this topic and that it needs to be approached differently. Stay calm. Tonight: Make weekend plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have been. You might want to make an adjustment to your style and spending. You'll be much happier in the long run. A friend or loved one lets you know how much they disagree with you. Tonight: Don't worry about the budget now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You surprise others with your attitude. You might be changing how to present your assets, both latent talents as well as financial matters. Keep a sense of self-discipline and you'll have more choices later. Tonight: Your spontaneity delights others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Take your time when dealing with a personal matter. You often don't discuss what's on your mind. You might need to take a break or sign up for a yoga class to get distance from any agitation. You'll be amazed at the results. Tonight: Early to bed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your willfulness emerges when you're dealing with a partner. You want to have your way, as does the other person. Perhaps putting the disagreement to bed and continuing with your normal interaction will give you some insight. Tonight: Where your friends are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your emotional nature draws others toward you. You often hear true confessions, although you might prefer not to. A friend could become a drag or quite needy. You might need to distance yourself for a while. Tonight: Let off steam.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.