This year, you often express an unusual creative or artistic talent. Sometimes you can be secretive and dynamic. Others might not know which person could appear. If you're single, your multifaceted personality draws the interest of several potential suitors. The question remains: Who do you want to be with? If attached, you find your sweetie unusually exciting and unpredictable. At times, you might feel unnerved, but in general, you like the dynamic.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You might feel as though you're walking on eggshells, but are you really? You could be developing this attitude for some reason that suits you. Have confidence in your actions and decisions. Tonight: Off to the casino.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

A must appearance seems inevitable. A friend or associate could react in odd ways. The response that you draw could cause you to react in a surprising manner. Tonight: Know that you don't have to do anything. Just stay centered in your desires.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You easily read between the lines when having an erudite conversation with someone at a distance. You might not see eye to eye with this person. Give yourself time to digest what's been said. Tonight: Contain a knee-jerk reaction.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

One-on-one relating draws your attention and proves to be the right path to your goal. You might be surprised by some of the feedback that a friend or work associate gives you. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

In the a.m., let a loved one or key associate take center stage. An afternoon discussion puts a new slant to their verbalization and intention. Remain positive in the face of another person's reactions to you. You might not be as clear as you should be about this person's motive. Tonight: Out till the wee hours.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Toss yourself into a project and know that the response you're receiving is directly reflective of your thoughts and actions. Your gentleness emerges when you're dealing with a child or friend. News filters through in a most unexpected manner. Tonight: Let the party begin.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one relating often allows you to reveal your more joyous and upbeat self. However, a partner who can be serious and a downer might not manifest the flex that you might like. Tonight: A conversation takes a quirky twist.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will continue to receive jolts from a key person in your life. You have a gentleness that doesn't often manifest at present. You draw others toward you. You could be stunned by a partner's or close associate's actions. Tonight: How can you not say yes?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make calls early on. Others will be more receptive to your ideas at that point in time. By afternoon, people could be scattered and dealing with some unanticipated talk or happening. Tonight: Maintain a sense of humor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be aware of your finances. Make sure that you know where all your funds are. Don't push as hard to determine what you want and desire. Your sense of humor emerges when you're dealing with a child. Tonight: Speak your mind, for better or for worse.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Use the a.m., when the Moon beams upon you and adds luck to your portfolio. Be sure of what you want. If you're iffy, consider holding back. Use caution when dealing with your finances. Don't deceive yourself. Tonight: Go for what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Make it OK to proceed slowly in the a.m. You could be more tired than you realize, and this extra time makes a big difference. In the afternoon, the wind blows into your sail. You have difficulty stopping, not that you want to. Tonight: Go with surprise!

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.