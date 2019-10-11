This year, you take a strong stand. At times, you could be very emotional and touchy. You will not hesitate to take action if you deem it necessary. Others might not appear to listen, but they are aware of your thoughts. If single, you could have several wannabe sweeties. Enjoy the process of choosing. If attached, the two of you go through your share of ups and downs. Refuse to be overly dramatic. Just consider this period to be akin to a passage. Everything could change quickly. ARIES can be unusually pushy at times.

Advertisement

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You might seem to be dragging, but you also are quite feisty. Nearly anything could provoke your temper. Do not allow someone else to interfere with a pet project. Know that you are volatile and determined. Others will receive that message soon! Tonight: All smiles.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Decide to keep your own counsel at present. What you hear could be irritating and somewhat of a trigger. You might do the unexpected, starting a conversation -- if not more. Your gentleness emerges. Tonight: Make it early.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Zero in on your friends and long-term desires. Your temper could come out when dealing with a friend who can be irritating at times. The unexpected might shake you and others up. Know that this will pass. Tonight: Where crowds can be found.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Reach out for someone whose opinion you respect. Though a conversation might not go as you anticipate, recognize the importance of your perspective. Do not undervalue yourself. Tonight: A must show.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You like to think you take the high road. However, your temper might be a driving force in your decisions if you are not careful. Curb your wildness and out-of-control actions. You might also want to curb a tendency to go overboard financially. Tonight: Be entertained.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating echoes distress from others, not necessarily with you. You could see some wild actions as well as acting out yourself. News heads your way that forces you to take a second look at what is happening. Tonight: Off to the movies.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to others and be aware of their interests. Are they the same as yours? Emotions seem to eradicate communication or civil behavior in general. What is said or done has been suppressed for a long time. Tonight: Say yes to an invitation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pace yourself, knowing not only what you must do, but also what could be tossed on your plate. Others seem unusually emotional; you could find yourself in a similar mental frame. Tonight: Work through your stress with exercise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your sense of humor could save the day -- at least for you. What might be going on could trigger your creativity. Anger might seem to come from nowhere and greet you. Tonight: Do something just for you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel good sharing your feelings, even negative ones. You will get results because of your high energy. A child could surprise you with their mood. Do not take it personally. Tonight: Make an effort toward a family member.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Advertisement

Stay on top of what is happening around you. The phone calls you receive could display a variety of emotional highs and lows. You could be jolted by the reaction of someone close to you. Tonight: Keep your spending under control.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Expenses seem to go to extremes. Feelings easily could burst out of control. Try to choose your words with care and avoid triggering others. You could hear another person's rampage. Distance yourself, but listen and respond. Tonight: Splurge a little.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.