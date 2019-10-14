This year, confusion flourishes. Slow down; learn to confirm what you are hearing and that your message has been heard. If single, you might find a fog of chaos floating around your dating choices. Learn to relax with others more. Maintain a sense of humor. If attached, the two of you feel bonded closely and want to make decisions as a unit; however, the process of getting there comes through acceptance. TAURUS can be stubborn, but know that they care. Use caution with that sign should they withdraw. You might not like being ignored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You might want to spend more time with a loved one or a dear friend. You could be a little out of sorts yet quite serious minded. A discussion might revolve around partnerships in general or yours specifically. Tonight: Make it your treat.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You can be stubborn and unpredictable, but always, there is a sense of your presence. You have been changing lately, and others might be adjusting in some strange ways. Judge less and indulge more. Tonight: Go with a friend's suggestion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Speak your mind knowing full well where you are heading and why. Your ability to get past a problem will be enhanced if you focus more. You might not have all the answers. Tonight: You need some extra R and R.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You know what you want and feel as if it is a possibility. You might not even hear a reasonable suggestion or a negative comment because you are so focused. An unpredictable friend could be cheering you on. Tonight: Use your imagination if you hit a snafu.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others admire your presence no matter what you do or who you are with. Your obvious sense of well-being comes through. Others find you enchanting and easily agree with you. Still, walk carefully through a financial agreement. Tonight: A force to behold.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out to someone at a distance who you really care for. The way you deal with a loved one or friend shows dignity, security and understanding. You also learn a lot from this person. Do not allow someone else to rain on your parade. Tonight: Say yes to an offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one relating forces a big smile and allows you to demonstrate your caring nature. A partner does thier best to respond appropriately. Relating on an individual level reflects your people skills. Tonight: Say yes to a loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. You have a lot going on, yet you find time for several people who can be found on your "special people" list. Conversations inspire you creatively. Tonight: Go with the flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could feel as though your plate is full. You have a lot going on, and you need to organize yourself tightly with an eye to the future. You can handle a hectic pace. Understand what is happening around you. Tonight: Squeeze in a stress buster.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have an unusual twinkle in your eye. Others notice. Allow more creativity to emerge. You come up with great ideas in this present state, especially with feedback from others. Tonight: Play the night away. You need a change of pace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Stay settled and be more in touch with a family and domestic matter. Check out an investment or purchase that could make your life easier. Be more forthright when dealing with a family member. Tonight: Let the fun begin.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Speak your mind. You can get past a problem through open conversations. Your active imagination comes up with some strong ideas. Stay steady and do not switch gears. Tonight: Share the news with friends.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

