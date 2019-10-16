This year, you will feel more in sync with others and yourself than you have for a long time. You will draw someone very different, perhaps a foreigner. Relating to this person will help open new doors. If single, you could form a romantic bond with this person. If attached, travel appears more likely than it has in the recent past. You also might see your in-laws more often. A GEMINI plays a fun role in your life. You laugh more often if they are around. Be open to a different approach and style.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Speak your mind but understand where others are coming from. You can be fiery in response with a key person or vice versa. Touch base with a loved one who often walks to a different tune. Tonight: Speak up.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Be aware of your limits when dealing with a money matter. Others might not agree with your perspective and let you know. Hold back until you have a greater perspective than you do at present. Tonight: Squeeze in some exercise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Allow greater flow and understanding between you and a child or a new friend. Ideas seem to pop up out of nowhere. You feel as if you have a muse on your shoulder right now. Tonight: Go with the natural flow of the moment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Basics count, but you might not be willing to share anything more. Keeping certain details to yourself might feel smart, but ultimately it might not work to root out a problem. A domestic issue easily could appear out of the blue. Tonight: Stay centered.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will speak your mind and others will listen carefully. If you ever wanted to make your point to others, now is the time. A meeting or a group of friends seem very open to discussion. Tonight: Get together with friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You shine at work or in the public eye. Others nearly follow your lead but could be hesitant for personal reasons. Open up discussions. You will understand where others are coming from. Still, you will naturally take the lead. Tonight: Out on the town.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be unusually tired and withdrawn, but try to stay focused. Your sense of humor emerges, and silliness could pop up out of nowhere. Do not be intimidated by another person's news. Tonight: Be a duo.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Defer to another person, knowing full well what is too much to take on for a project. One-on-one relating draws strong responses from others. Listen to a variety of ideas whether they work for you or not. Tonight: Go with a suggestion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Defer to others when you realize enough is enough. Be more in tune with your long-term desires. A partner or close associate plays an important role in what occurs. Be wise and defer to this person. Tonight: Think weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Pace yourself and get as much done as possible. You could be irritable because of a situation that dominates you at work or in another milieu. Stay centered and take charge of what you can handle. Tonight: Make it early.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your fun spirit takes you down an interesting route. While others could be touchy or snappy, you seem light and easy. Use your creativity to make a point and help another person relax. Tonight: Let fun in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tension builds around your home and family. You could have a case of the grumps or a situation could be disagreeable. No matter what, tame your words in discussions. You do not want to create any long-term damage. Tonight: Order in.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.