This year, you add spark and energy wherever you go. Others appreciate your feedback and will want to hear more of your opinions in the future. If single, others clearly like your company and want to spend more time with you. Let it happen. If attached, you discover the importance of flirtation and spending quality time with your significant other. GEMINI sparks your interest and you intrigue them.

You do not like to think of yourself as reactive, but rather the one who causes others to react. Do not be surprised to be under the spell of another person. You need to slow down and complete one item after another. Tonight: Speak your mind.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Curb a tendency to hoard on some level. You value that which is yours. You can be materialistic, especially at the present moment. A partner or dear friend wants to indulge you. Worry less and let it happen! Tonight: Make it your treat.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Beam in more of what you want. Use the positive facets of your personality. You like what is going on far more than you believe or realize. Allow greater give-and-take between you and others. A loved one goes out of their way to please you. Tonight: All smiles.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Step back and take your time making a decision. You could feel as if you need a break from a situation in order to make an effective decision. Take a walk or focus on a hobby for a while. Answers come forward out of the blue. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have very little time to complete what you must. The weekend looms, which makes you grin. Still, you need to clear out a certain amount of work and responsibilities. Tonight: Make a must appearance.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Speak your mind. Stay on top of a problem. Others will express their admiration as to the way you handle this situation. They are thrilled you need to deal with the issue, not them. Tonight: Opportunities come to those who are available.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one relating offers an opportunity you had not even thought of. Say yes if you want because the timing is right on. Do not get into a hassle if you do not need to. Back off if you can. Tonight: Put your best foot forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Defer to others and enjoy what the future holds for you all. You note a newfound closeness between you and several key people. One-on-one relating is highlighted. Listen and be responsive. Tonight: Go for the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Others seek you out before you can get in touch with them. They just seem to know that you need them or would like to speak to them. Everything proceeds more easily than you thought possible. Tonight: Make nice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Someone misunderstands where you are coming from. Your creativity emerges, allowing greater give-and-take. Your ability to flex with the moment helps work through a problem. Listen to what is being offered. Tonight: Relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your imagination can easily be provoked and go haywire. Do not distort the possibilities but be aware of which way you would like to go. A flirtation could be building into more. Be sure you want that tie. Tonight: Allow the fun and games to begin.

Advertisement

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tension builds because of a domestic or personal matter. You would like to have more control over this situation; you cannot have that control, but you can give others the space to make their own decisions. Tonight: Enjoy a close loved one.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.