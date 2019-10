This year, you aim for what you want and luck sees fit to help you on the way. Your circle of friends increases. If single, more friends means more opportunities to meet someone special. You will also want some downtime as the pace can be hectic. If attached, the two of you can make a powerful team when focused on achieving your desires and/or a specific, mutual life goal. You witness the power of two! LIBRA reads you well and nearly understands you better than you do!

Others seem to be distracted as you attempt to clear out your to-do list before the weekend. They mean well but could be feeling the weekend fever. By midafternoon, you lighten up. Tonight: TGIF.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Your creativity surges; however, others might not be as open as you would like. Some people are off on their own personal tangents, getting ready for a few days off. You could join the frenzy, but you will first clear your to-do list. Tonight: Participating in a favorite pastime.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Getting going could be slow. You might find yourself stalling or participating in a frivolous time waster. Do as much as you can. Late afternoon, you sense that you can relax -- finally. Tonight: Let the good times roll.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Return calls. Respond to emails and texts. Complete as much as you can; don't let any details fall by the wayside. You might change plans at the last minute because of a call or conversation. Tonight: Head home first.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Balance your checkbook, clear out pending bills and set your weekend budget. This phase could be critical to your weekend. You need limits, like anyone. Honor the ones you come up with. Tonight: Respond to an invitation.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The pace could prove hectic right now. You have a lengthy to-do list. Be smart and get going. You might even enjoy yourself as you clear the decks. Communication guides your plans later in the day. Tonight: Not available!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could feel tired and ready to end a project. Close your door and clear out as much as you can before the end of the workday. Somehow, magically, you will renew your energy as the day ends. Tonight: Letting off some steam.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Zero in on your priorities. You might not be aware of your active dream life last night. Somehow, you are guided by those dreams today. Do not worry if you find your actions illogical. They could be, but you might understand why. Tonight: Be mysterious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pressure builds to perform to the max. Your innate leadership skills emerge, allowing you to take charge and home in on a project. Your sense of humor appears midday as you eye a get-together with a dear friend. Tonight: Where the action is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Eye the long-term implications of making a certain decision. You see a personal matter in a different light than someone else. You seem to be able to land on your feet, like a cat with nine lives, if you make an error. Tonight: Who can resist you?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Advertisement

The wise move would be to deal with a partner or associate directly. Sometimes, you might not be comfortable with confrontation, but ultimately, it clears the air faster. Tonight: Join a friend at a new spot.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Others seem to be unusually dominant in your day plans. You barely have a chance to make a call without someone bouncing through the door with a request or an email asking for information. Tonight: Make the night yours.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.