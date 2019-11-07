This year, follow your emotions and your hunches. You could be more on-target than in previous years. You simply know what to do and when. If single, trust your instincts but date someone for at least a year before deciding "This is it." If attached, the two of you easily could become closer, especially if your sweetie tunes in to your feelings. Don't hold back. Share your emotions and impressions. PISCES understands you nearly too well.

You might be choosing to play it low-key. Ideas seem to fly into your mind from left field. You might wrestle with one idea until it seems to work and have beneficial results. Tonight: Get plenty of R and R. You will need it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Zero in on what you want, understanding the challenges it could present. You may welcome a new opportunity that will open you up and allow you to break away from certain mental filters. Tonight: Go with a wild suggestion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Your ability to get past a problem allows greater give-and-take than in the recent past. Others admire your ability to synthesize and get to the bottom of a problem. You smile and others respond. Tonight: Think weekend.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your feelings change, and you are likely to view a personal issue in a different light. As a result, what appeared to be a far-out idea becomes doable. Share your observations with a close friend or loved one. Tonight: Off to hear great music.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

One-on-one relating draws results. How you deal with someone could radically change. When you spend more time with this person, you see them in a different light. Do not get too stubborn when dealing with a work-related matter. You might be right, but others need to find out on their own. Tonight: Share with a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You want to defer to another person at the moment. They might be on a certain path and will resent interference. You have a way of thinking that is very different. A child or an innovative project needs your energy. Tonight: Go with the status quo.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Emphasize the practical and what you can get done. If you call the shots, you will be able to bypass what appears to be a rigid perspective from a key person. Otherwise, you could spend a lot of time exchanging ideas and/or negotiating. Tonight: Relaxing at home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your creativity emerges, and you see life in a new way, with a different perspective. You can make headway when dealing with someone who seems to intrude on your pace. You might choose to bypass this person. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pressure around your home and property builds. You could feel as if you cannot find the right path, and for now, that may be true. You also might be dealing with an extraordinarily tenacious person. Tonight: Good luck kicks in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not intend to be a handful, but you are when someone challenges you to do something you might not have considered. Sometimes, not being as stubborn and rigid could help. Tonight: Relax with a dear friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have some difficulty settling in and being practical. Your vision of possibilities interferes. However, when dealing with funds and expenditures, be as practical as possible. It will pay off. Tonight: Follow a fun friend's lead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your vitality changes and you feel as if you can deal with a difficult person and perhaps a scattered boss. Stay calm, cool, and collected. The results could be extraordinary. Tonight: Wish upon a star.

