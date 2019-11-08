This year, you enter a new period where you have an unusually strong desire to realize what you want. No one or nothing will stop you. If single, you will date and search for the right person, letting go if someone does not feel right. If attached, make sure not to overrun your sweetie, as relationships are a two-way street. Rather, convince your partner to join you when facing a strong decision. ARIES encourages you to go for what you want.

Express your inner drive and others cannot help but respond. Your imagination takes you down a new path. A respected individual joins in a discussion. You will have an intriguing choice. Tonight: As you like it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Take your time using your creative skills. You could find that someone does not appreciate your efforts. Remember, whatever you do, you are doing ultimately for you. Flow with a friend's request. Tonight: Vanish while you can.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Zero in on what you want and get past a problem quickly. A meeting, even for business, could turn into a frolicsome, fun time, setting the stage for the weekend. A partner or close friend whispers in your ear. This person has a great idea! Tonight: TGIF.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Open up to another person and discuss what is on your mind. You will opt to head in a new direction. Visualization, as well as a discussion, helps you create much more of what you desire. Tonight: A force to behold.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Reach out to another person. Before you realize it, you might have a very intense conversation and/or set up a visit soon. You have a lot to discuss. Taking an overview and detaching helps you make excellent choices. Tonight: Wherever the action is.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating helps settle a problem before it becomes too difficult. A fun attitude goes far in creating much more of what you need and desire. Tonight: Flirt all you want but know who the apple of your eye is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to another person if you desire. You might want to pass on an opportunity in order to lighten some of your obligations. You have an experiment you would like to try -- you want to see the results. Tonight: Take a cue from a dear friend or loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pace yourself. Refuse to get into a problem that really is not yours to deal with. Clear off your desk, complete what you must and take a deep breath. You need this weekend. Tonight: Wherever your friends are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Put on your dancing shoes later tonight. Today you might have a lot to deal with, possibly a boss or an associate. You might hear information that you deem impossible, but it isn't. Tonight: Go for the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You head in a new direction because you feel you must. Emphasis is on property, real estate and a long-term desire. A family member presents a different perspective. Tonight: Stay close to home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your smile is a sure-bet winner. Others tend to move in close rather than back off. You are very serious, especially if a suspicion revolves around your finances. Be clear and direct in how you handle a personal issue. Tonight: Out to your favorite haunt.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Touch base with your desires before making any major decisions. A friend or associate might be urging you in a particular direction. In your heart, you know what you want to do. Go with your instincts. Learn to listen to your inner voice. Tonight: Make it your treat.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.