This year, you could be more passionate than you have been in the recent past. You will express your opinions and feelings often, sometimes causing others to maintain their distance. You could hit obstacles frequently because of your blunt style. If single, your appeal is undeniable. You will have your share of choices to make, whether you like it or not. Do not spend time with someone who doesn't support you. If attached, you could be harder on a partner than you realize. If you have an attitude or complaints, hold up a mirror. Be sensitive and kind to your sweetie and that gentleness will be returned. ARIES can be as assertive as you are.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You communicate what is on your mind in such a manner that others will not forget your words, no matter what you say. Stay centered and what might be an attitude will pass. Tonight: All's well that ends well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

A situation forces you to be more flexible than you thought possible. At first, you might resist the inevitable, yet you recognize the importance of flowing with someone else in an easy, relaxed manner. Tonight: Not to be found.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Zero in on what you want -- friends might be involved in some way. You can have a new beginning if you are willing to share more of your thoughts. A partner could resist a financial idea. Tonight: Go with the moment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Stay on top of responsibilities. You will manage to create more free time. A loved one or family member might be wearing you down more than you realize. You might want to verbalize how you feel to this person. Tonight: A must appearance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Look to a more intriguing set of plans than your normal Saturday routine. You may have pushed as hard as you can, and your temper could be triggered more easily. Take the high road. Tonight: Adjust your plans according to your mood.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating is highlighted. A child or a flirtation could be challenging and difficult at the moment. You might need to communicate your bottom line and let the other party know you are serious. Tonight: Opt for togetherness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to a loved one and get past a problem that was dumped in your lap but never belonged there. You have a way of convincing others to go along with a fun but possibly expensive idea. Tonight: Do something delightful for a loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pace yourself and you will get a lot done. Speak your mind and be willing to discuss a difficult topic. You find a relative or close associate stubborn and difficult to deal with. Tonight: Do not push your energy levels.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be livelier and more fun-loving than you have been for a while. You might experience a restriction financially and not know how to turn it over or change what is happening. Tonight: Act like a teenager again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are coming from a basic, centered point of view. Understand what is happening around you. A family member might be irritating you and causing you to feel less than great. Tonight: Time for a talk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Swap ideas with a dear friend who means a lot to you. You might try to hide how you really feel from others. Lighten up if you can. Communication could present a new viewpoint. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Curb a need to be noticed and make a big splash. You could feel out of control and wonder what will happen next. You might want attention from one particular person. Know that someone is noticing you -- even if they are subtle. Tonight: Make it your treat.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.