This year, you are driven to find answers to difficult financial and emotional issues involving certain partnerships. You speak with clarity and others receive your message. If single, you have many admirers who would love to be more involved in your life. You could form a significant bond this year. If attached, the two of you become more and more bonded. You enjoy relating to each other and clearly love each other's company. GEMINI knows how to pique your interest about important issues.

Communication flourishes, and you see more possibilities around an authority figure. Are you sure you cannot get someone else to change a position? You may inspire this person to open up their thinking. Emotions will flow. Tonight: Make a few calls first.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might be overly serious about a financial matter. If you slow down, you will see two different paths. Decide which path would be best for you. Do not close yourself off to possibilities. Tonight: Do some shopping first.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You are personality-plus. You have a situation that proves difficult to handle. A partner could maintain some distance if they do not get their way. You need to be true to yourself and remain sensitive to others. Tonight: Speak your mind loud and clear.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Step back and gain a new perspective. You could be uncomfortable with what you are hearing. You have a precise approach to a volatile yet creative issue. This matter could involve a child. Tonight: Try to make it an early night.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Zero in on priorities, and do not allow others to confuse a situation that impacts you. You need to know what you want before you start a conversation. A discussion with a partner or associate about finances could keep your mind busy. Tonight: Go for what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be willing to take a stand over important information. You know instinctively which way to go. Do not minimize what is bothering you. A partner could be inspired by your conversation. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will support a partner in achieving a long-term goal. Be willing to follow through on a unique idea. A decision could play a strong role in others' minds. Curb a tendency to be vague. Tonight: Where music can be heard.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Defer to a partner who has a strong sense of direction and what is appropriate. Be open in a discussion that could be heated. A partner wants to discuss finances or another key matter. You might be pleased with what occurs. Tonight: Go with the flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Defer to others, especially because you might not have a choice. How you see a pattern developing might be the result of another person's comments. Recognize that this judgment could be biased. Tonight: Go with a partner's suggestion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a lot of ground to cover. You have your hands full dealing with different issues. You see a situation develop in a manner that impacts or could impact your day-to-day life. Tonight: Put up your feet and relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You seem to be more creative and dynamic than usual, or you might be willing to express your ideas more openly than usual. A discussion could revolve around finances. You cannot overestimate the importance of finances. Tonight: Be naughty and nice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stay anchored and know what you are dealing with. You have a different way of presenting new ideas and helping others see a different perspective. A boss or higher-up could be changing their mind right in front of you. Tonight: Head home.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.