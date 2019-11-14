This year, you move easily through hassles; however, sometimes you like the chaos and the ideas that come from such confusion. You might be able to handle the undefined and vague when dealing with matters in your life, but others might not. If single, you could be unsure about making a commitment, but the other party could be demanding. Be true to yourself. If attached, you absolutely adore your sweetie. Relax and allow the bond to deepen. GEMINI draws you into a new interest.

Push comes to shove when dealing with an active, caring person in your daily life. You might judge that others do not understand them. You could get involved in this issue or suggest how this person could approach others differently. Tonight: Chatting with a friend.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You opt to do a sound review of finances. You might want to hold off on a purchase until this process is complete. A friend or situation appears one way but could actually be a perpetual drain. Tonight: Continue your work before the weekend.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Observe what is happening with a loved one or close associate. They might be quite generous and seem very upbeat. You might wonder how it feels to be in this person's position. You express your caring by pitching in or sharing ideas. Tonight: As you like it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might feel cautious or timid. Reach out for a wiser person who can give you feedback and help you see your way through what feels like a maze. Tonight: Off listening to a favorite song.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Where your friends are is where you want to be. Even at work, you view your cohorts as friends for the most part. Have a discussion that might be overdue with someone who is involved in the work-related part of your life. Tonight: Join friends. Start the weekend early.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Defer to another person. They might not have your organization or vision; however, they are unusually dynamic and creative. They also pick up subtleties you don't. You will be pleased at what comes up. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Reach out for someone who frequently supports you. Your imagination adds zip to a project even though at first an idea could be rejected. Try presenting it in a different manner. Put more of yourself into this particular project. Tonight: Think weekend plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. You are likely to go overboard with the help of a partner. They enjoy unwinding with you. Your caring keeps growing. Tonight: Go along with a suggestion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Defer to others, especially someone who makes you feel good almost every day. Try to take this person off a pedestal. Appreciate them as a human being with faults. Tonight: A loved one plays a significant role.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Get into a project with determination. You have a lot you want to get done. A loved one might call and interfere for a brief while. Do not allow your thoughts to wander. Remain disciplined. Tonight: Put your feet up and relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Advertisement

You enjoy yourself far more than you thought possible. You have a lot of obligations and need to take a stand financially. Nevertheless, a loved one or child weaves a happy note through your day. Tonight: Play away.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tension builds at home. You could be concerned about a matter in your personal life and also how to handle the other party. Know that when you need "to handle" someone, you need to let go. Tonight: Curl up at home.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.