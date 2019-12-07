You have the get-up-and-go to create a great adventure for yourself this year. You also could gain financially as a result, but you will need to be diligent and wise handling your funds. If single, you will enjoy dating as long as the other party does not interfere too much with your chosen direction. All the better if they are part of the team. If attached, the two of you create a lot of positive changes but must be stoic handling funds. You have an important financial opportunity about to occur. Do not allow CAPRICORN to rain on your parade.

You might want to take off for the day to go skiing or enjoy another winter sport. You feel restricted in some form and may very well nix indulging in this fun adventure. Tonight: Quit grumbling about your choice today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

News from a distance, or the lack of news, might give you a case of the grumps. Is there any way you can bypass this situation or handle it more efficiently? Do not allow your imagination to go haywire just yet. Tonight: Do what makes you feel good.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Someone around you might have a case of the blues around the holidays. Are you really going to allow them to color your day and the holiday spirit you feel? You can be empathetic without ruining your mood. Tonight: Surrounded by friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your instincts to defer to a loved one might be OK if their mood is OK. Most likely, a loved one has a problem with Christmas and all the celebration. Why not take off to the movies together or indulge in a mutually favorite activity? Tonight: Say yes to a fun invitation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

At a certain point, you might not want to indulge in another person's bad mood. Perhaps being spontaneous could be the best route here. You might encourage the other party to let go. Tonight: You might need to go off the beaten path.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be concerned about a child or loved one. The best attitude you could assume would be to let go and focus on what is positive. Your worry will not help. Tonight: Pitch in and help another person with decorating the tree.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do not be as concerned about a loved one as you naturally might be. A little less attention might help this person shake a mood and join in. Be kind. Keep conversations flowing. Tonight: Go with the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your intensity sometimes overwhelms others. Be cautious about this tendency when buying gifts. You could feel restricted by an argument or lack of communication. Decide to change that situation. Tonight: Make it your treat.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You of all signs love playing Santa or going to a Christmas concert. Do not allow a temporary situation to stop you from these happy events of the season. Tonight: A child lets you know how much they appreciate your upbeat attitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Resist playing Scrooge and enjoy others getting into the holiday moments. You always like a good concert. Put on some holiday music. Allow your mood to change. Above all, you will be delighted. Tonight: Get into the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have a low level of concern or a vague sense that something is off. Until you know what feels out of sync, do not allow it to interfere with guests knocking on your door or a jovial glass of eggnog with a friend. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might opt to complete your holiday gift shopping or perhaps go off and choose your Christmas tree. Try to stay within budget if you want to maintain a happy holiday attitude. Tonight: Listen to a friend's problem and help find a solution.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.