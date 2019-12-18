This year, you warm up to changes, yet you might be critical of making a change until you have examined all possibilities. This type of thinking will prevent big leaps of faith. This year presents a dynamic and exciting event in your life. Toss yourself into the experience. If single, you meet someone who you find practical and interesting. If attached, your sweetie finds you somewhat fussy, which might be upsetting to them. Be more open and a little less critical. Try to identify with your significant other. VIRGO can be cold but demonstrates their affection through actions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Apply your high energy where it counts. You finally can move a stalled project forward. Avoid a power play by not playing. Tension builds as the day ages, and you have a lot on your plate. Do not let the pressure get to you. Tonight: Pace yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

While others ponder what to do, you are right in there and move past a hassle. Your efficiency might be admired by a close associate, but know that envy also might be involved. Go out of your way to make this individual comfortable. Tonight: Take a midweek break.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You can look at what is happening with openness and not get caught up in a situation or competition. A partner revises their ideas about you. You have gained even more of this person's confidence. Tonight: Cause no hassles and you will be happier.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Be willing to ask questions and move past a restriction that could be irrelevant but habitual. In front of your very eyes, you see a partner, loved one or associate changing and growing. Tonight: Invite a pal out for some eggnog.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Use extra caution around funds. You might not make an error, but someone else could and cause a problem. A family member might be upset. Find out what is at the heart of the issue. Look toward positive changes. Tonight: Finish off some shopping first.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You know how to respond to another person's anger. You might be aware that the fury could have little to do with you even when it is directed your way. A child or loved one delights you with their versatility. Tonight: Be a little naughty.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Cut back and do what's appropriate. You might not feel as secure as you would like, but you will feel much better if you clear the air. A transformation might be likely around your home and/or family. Tonight: Put on your dancing shoes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you do not use your energy in an appropriate manner, you could find that you feel tired and more irritable. You could even get into a squabble. If nothing else, join a friend for a brisk walk. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Reach out for someone you respect and who has more knowledge than you about a particular topic. Your need to learn more from this person flatters them. This person will be helpful. Tonight: On top of your game.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Push yourself past self-imposed barriers. Think carefully about how someone might feel in a given situation. Open up to new possibilities; play with them. Tonight: Have a long-overdue chat with the person in question.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path that you had not even considered. The experience counts more than actions. Focus on the experience. Let go of judgments and simply feel. Tonight: Your empathy touches others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Defer to others knowing full well that they will demand more control. You can envision many ways to the same end. They will need to go through a similar type of thought process. Tonight: Where you are entertained.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.