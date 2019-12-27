This year, you open up to many new and dynamic ideas. You will enjoy the process of evaluating the pros and cons of each one. You might draw a new circle of friends who are more intellectual than your immediate group. If single, others see you as desirable. Know what you want when choosing who you want to get involved with. If attached, the two of you connect more deeply and start to enjoy your differences rather than argue about them. A CAPRICORN can be more challenging than you think.

You might need to do some serious consideration involving your work or your commitment to the outside world. Your thoughts do not necessarily need to be acted on, but they should be considered. Tonight: A force out on the town.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Think in terms of getting exposed to other viewpoints in the near future. You might not be limited, but you can always learn more. A relative or your in-laws often are the force that causes you to rethink your ideas. Tonight: Start thinking about blazing a new trail -- at least travel more.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You might believe that you have gotten to the basics or the real issue between you and a loved one. What you discover is that, like you, others continue to grow and revise their ideas. Tonight: Think carefully about long-term decisions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You are a source of interesting and sometimes unusual thoughts. You might notice that others seek you out for feedback. You might need to wait to give a response until you carefully consider what is being said. Tonight: Accept an intriguing invitation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be at the end of your line with the holidays and people. Consider taking a break and indulging yourself. For some, a massage or a day at the spa might fit the book. You will note that a little indulgence and rest will set you up well. Tonight: Be polite.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You often are not thought of as a creative or dynamic sign, but you can be if you choose. You could be mulling over a key bond, perhaps even with a younger person. You also might hold yourself back more than you realize. Tonight: Be yourself and have fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Consider a person who makes you happy on one hand yet uptight on another. Interactions are difficult because you sometimes walk on eggshells around this person. Consider why you feel hesitant. Consider if you would like to open up more. Tonight: Whatever you like.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Return calls. Thank others for their thoughtfulness and catch up on their general news. If weighing the pros and cons of a get-together, you might raise that question. Listen to the feedback you receive. Tonight: Speak your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You need to see what is happening. If you stay open, you will gain a better perspective. Be aware that you do not need to do or say anything as you make a decision. Tonight: Curb any wild expenditures.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be sensing a change in the offing. However, review the past year. You will be entering a new life cycle in the next few months. Consider your long-term goals. A little reflection could go a long way. Tonight: Go with the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Stay centered and move quickly through an issue. Be more forthright in how you deal with a problem that has been lurking. Be more in tune with your personal needs. Tonight: Get some much-needed R and R.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do not push a friend too far, especially if you recently made their acquaintance. You might want to get to know this person more completely first. A get-together in the near future could give you unusual insights. Tonight: Sort through invitations.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.