This year, you take a new approach to problems. Though you are forthright, you often do not factor in the impact of your words when trying to speak or share with another person. Be sensitive to where this person is coming from. Acknowledge his or her ideas. If single, working on your communication helps your relationship, especially if you add some diplomacy. If attached, the two of you often have unnecessary squabbles. Make it OK to think differently. Respect your differences. If you were mirrors of each other, the relationship would become dull and boring, ARIES supports you in your uniqueness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Your innately flamboyant style comes through once more. Many of your associates and friends smile as they see you buck conventional thinking. You have the knowledge and training to understand what you are dealing with. Tonight: To the wee hours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You generally base your actions on sound thinking and logic. Suddenly you swing into the intuitive realm, tossing others into confusion. You might explain why, yet others might not get it. The vision of you is firmly ingrained in their thoughts. Tonight: Go with the flow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Reach out for a loved one at a distance or a friend who seems to be able to impact others with care. He or she will want to join in on your project, making it even better. Listen to suggestions. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Understand where a boss or authority figure is coming from, but also answer to your needs. Perhaps you do not want to accept any more responsibility. Be direct in how you handle this matter. Tonight: Going to the wee hours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

The Lion roars at the idea of an offbeat adventure. You have been giving some thought to moving in a new direction. You seem ready to accept more risk. Rest assured that you still have a good sense of when to say "no." Tonight: Trying something new.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be thinking in terms of growth and more dynamic challenges involving a key person in your life. What might be difficult is to persuade the other party to be a positive team member! Tonight: Do not postpone a chat.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your ability to get past a problem causes you to be very popular. Others often want your opinion, or so they say. They also like your innate charm and clear thinking. Tonight: Accept an intriguing invitation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reach out for a co-worker or a pal you see once in a while. This person would appreciate you touching base. Recognize what a stalwart function this person serves in your life, even if you are not close; you depend on that "hello" or interchange. Tonight: You need your beauty sleep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Reach out for a loved one or a special friend whom you often have a hoot with. Inevitably, the two of you serve as muses for each other when it comes down to enjoying life and making the most out of the moment. Tonight: The party goes on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Stay anchored, knowing full well your limitations. At times you would prefer a calm, solid environment. You do your best thinking in that situation. If you need to clear an issue off your chest, do so quickly. Tonight: As you like.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are likely to tell it like it is. Someone could be most offended by your version of the truth. This person does not see the situation in the same light as you do. Be careful about pushing your view. Someone could find you most offensive. Tonight: Hang out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Indulge yourself. This holiday season has been hectic. If you can, do buy that one gift you did not get. Invite friends for late-day munchies to catch up on the week and Christmas. Tonight: If others want to treat, let them.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.