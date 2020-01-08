This year, your drive and willingness to complete projects will mark newfound recognition and a potential promotion. If single, your solid personality and obvious determination draw several admirers. Ask yourself what would make you happy emotionally. What type of person could put a smile on your face? Seek to define how you would like to experience yourself in the presence of another person. If attached, the two of you make an interesting mix. You will be more avant-garde than in the past. You will start embracing new and novel ideas. GEMINI encourages you to take a leap of faith. A partner will follow!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You sense the building of a push-and-pull effect involving the home and your professional image. Some people demand certain behavior from you while others have very different expectations. Tonight: A get-together with friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might be facing some harsh realities surrounding a recent financial matter. You seek unusual but reasonable ideas to break past this limitation. You do not need to choose a conservative path. Tonight: Indulge a little.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Your sunny personality punctuates your day as well as your plans. A partner has been amenable and trying to pitch in as much as they can. This effort scarcely can go unnoticed, nor do you want it to. Tonight: All smiles when with a favorite person.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotions surge when alone with one special person. You might not want to make a big deal out of these feelings, but do be aware of how you feel. A partner could be experiencing a similar intensity. Tonight: Say yes to an offer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will express any major concerns you have at this point. Granted, you cannot change a lot in your environment immediately, but with concerted effort, all lands much more as you might desire. Tonight: Zeroing in on what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Others might be observing your decisions and actions far more closely than you think. You will recognize this fact when conversing with someone and you get unusually precise feedback. Tonight: Expect to be a force on the scene.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your willingness to head in a novel direction emerges. You will be OK with blazing a new path in a new direction. Although you might feel insecure on this unproven path, you could be quite pleased at the results. Tonight: Listen to a roommate or family member.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. Be willing to share your reservations, as well as what you see as positive, around an idea. Getting feedback from others could prove more significant than you think. Tonight: Be with a favorite person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Others prove unusually challenging as they give you a piece of their mind. Be willing to discuss what you are hearing. New points of view can only test and strengthen your thinking. Tonight: Kicking up your heels.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Practice flexibility as you work through errands and complete certain tasks. Returning calls will give you information that you might not even be considering. Make needed adjustments to make plans flow. Tonight: Make it early.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You exhibit an unusual playfulness that others might not understand. Try to calm down some in order to have a mutually adequate exchange. You will gain new insight. Tonight: Making the most out of the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could have difficulty accepting another person's distinct perspective. You also have more than your share of thoughts about a specific situation. Loosen up and enjoy a child or an unusually creative person in your life. Tonight: Order in.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.