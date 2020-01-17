This year could be more important than you expect, and more important than years past. You are beginning a new life and luck cycle. In the next few months you will begin to experience more luck than you have for a while. You will witness several gains this year. If single, you could meet "The One" during this period. You will know when you meet this person. If attached, the two of you will see this year as significant to your bond. SCORPIO understands you well.

You could become combative with a loved one or a business associate over money. Whether you disagree about a bill or an investment makes no difference. Both of you are sure you are right. Tonight: Where there is little space for conversations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Get as much done as you can early in the day. You might have pushed hard to achieve a goal and finally see the end in sight. A close associate might be quite combative. Try to avoid an argument. Tonight: Say yes to an invite.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Reach out for someone you care about but rarely hear from. Tension mounts out of nowhere. You could be overly concerned about someone's judgments. Be true to yourself. Do not allow others to sway you too much. Tonight: Painting the town red.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be more irritable than you realize. Push comes to shove while gathering some information. Let your creativity bloom. You can make the impossible happen. Keep communication flowing. Tonight: Expressing a newfound friskiness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Get calls and meetings done early in the day. You might decide to leave work early to take care of a problem not associated with your day-to-day life. Taking a break from the here and now can only help you. Tonight: Stay close to home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have a way about you that encourages others to slow down and get to know you. You exhibit a tendency to express interest in what you see and think rather than move away. Be as open as possible. Tonight: At a favorite spot.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be right about what is going on. In pursuit of knowledge, you gain an interesting perspective. Discussions might be unusually significant. You will be thinking about what others share for a long time. Tonight: Chill with a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You feel energized midday and can handle whatever heads down the path. A newfound lightness marks your interactions. Stay centered no matter what occurs. Your sixth sense carries you through a hassle with ease. Tonight: Enjoy the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Use the daylight hours to the max. Late afternoon, you might want to slow down. You might not be in the mood for the weekend unless the next few days are quiet and calm. Make it so. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Emphasis is on a key group of friends. Together you might be celebrating an event involving one of your dear friends. You might be making calls involving this celebration. Tonight: Go with the flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be more popular than you thought possible. You might be happy to take the lead but could be overwhelmed by everything that you need to do. Remain positive. You can handle what you must. Tonight: On top of your game.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Reach out for someone who often comes through for you and understands you. Get past a problem. Let it go, remain centered and do not worry about what is going on. You will do what needs to be done. Tonight: Try a new experience.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.