This year, you appear to be at your best: bright-eyed, interested in many different ideas and people, and full of energy and contentment. If single, this temperament could be very appealing to many different people. You might not be ready to settle down, but you could enjoy dating a lot. If attached, the two of you make a decision about expanding your family (it could be just a family dog) or adding in another way to your household. You naturally feed the love affair that exists between you and your sweetie. GEMINI makes you laugh.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Zero in on what you want. You make a strong argument for your case. Others listen. A friend might have an unusual point of view that could annoy you on some level. Hopefully you will shrug it off. Tonight: Follow your whims.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Be more aware of what others are saying behind the scenes. You might not feel comfortable with what you hear. Be more direct in how you handle a financial matter. Do not go along with anything you don't 100% agree with. Tonight: Be more indulgent.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Others see you as spontaneous and open to new ideas. You might run across a problem you did not anticipate. Honor a fast change having to do with another person's suggestion. You could be out of sync. Tonight: Personality-plus.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Reach out for someone you care about and often have difficulty expressing your feelings to. Your uneasiness about conversations might not dissipate, but it will be more easily conquered right now. Tonight: Not to be found.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others seem to need to speak with you and they will not hesitate to get in your face. Emphasis is on friendship and opening new doors. Listen to what has been shared and be open to suggestions. Tonight: Go for what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Once your imagination kicks in, it will be nearly impossible to stop. You might even make a creative friend jealous because you are so full of ideas and suggestions. You make quite an impression on a boss or higher-up. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Demonstrate your sensitivity by not asking too many questions of someone in your immediate circle. They often become defensive. A domestic discussion could fall any which way, but try not to push others into thinking you are right (even if you are the only one who is right). Tonight: Clear out some errands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do more than necessary to make another person feel comfortable around you. He or she might be less intense than you believe but much more reserved. Your sensitivity counts when dealing with this person. Tonight: Be a duo.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Defer to another person, making sure you can go along with his or her idea even if you didn't come up with it. Your ability to swing with different ideas reflects your personality and adaptability. Tonight: Say yes to an invitation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a lot of work, as well as other matters, to handle. Your efficiency counts. You are also likely to become irritated if interrupted by something. Pace yourself. Tonight: Get an errand or two done on the way home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your playfulness might be appealing to certain people but could trigger some anger from a key person. They want to have a serious conversation with you. Use care with money agreements as well. Tonight: Make the most of the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be focused on a domestic matter and do not feel as if you can turn it around as quickly as you would like. Look at the common interest of the majority of people involved. You might be able to decide then. Tonight: Make it an easy night at home.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.