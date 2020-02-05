This year, many people in your life have an unpredictable quality. They act like quicksand — here today, gone tomorrow. As a result, you develop a strong sense of direction and can adjust quickly to new facets or circumstances in your life. If single, you could meet someone in a most peculiar manner. If attached, the two of you experience a great deal of excitement in your life, especially around your home and family. TAURUS knows how to shake up the status quo.

Dynamic ideas seem to pop up out of nowhere, but they could impact your work and how you approach a boss or higher-up. You might be stunned by others' reactions. People finally seem to break out of the mold. Tonight: Count your change.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

The unexpected seems to walk hand in hand with you. You could be frustrated trying to grasp what another person is saying, and they may have difficulty making sense of your words. Try different ways of verbalizing your ideas. Tonight: Speak your mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You might feel that someone is not giving you the full story. This person might not have all the details. Stay open to more information. You could be stunned by what you hear. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You feel energized. Use this moment to clear out as much as you can. You have a sense of what someone wants even though he or she may not verbalize it. Do not make assumptions about this person. Tonight: Whatever makes you smile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be close to a major change in how you handle a personal matter. Go within, relax and you will sense what to do. Do not push yourself. Tonight: Someone you look up to does the unexpected.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out for a loved one who often takes you down an interesting path. He or she draws eccentric people who seem to live in another world. You enjoy these flights of fancy but choose to remain grounded. Tonight: Where your friends are.

Advertisement

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be aware of your ability to lead but also your ability to trigger a commotion. You might need to clarify your priorities, which would help others understand where you are coming from. Tonight: Count on being up till the wee hours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to read between the lines to get past a problem. A more direct approach would bring the clarity needed. If necessary, find someone with more expertise in dealing with such issues. Tonight: Listen to live music.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You make a big difference in the outcome of various projects, conversations and interactions. Your energy is erratic; be aware of that fact as you might need to move from one project to another. Tonight: No matter what, you will have a great time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A child or loved one could pop up out of nowhere. A loved one senses what you need. The unexpected adds zing to your creativity and ideas. Be open to different energy. Tonight: Choose which invitation you would like to accept.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be more exhausted than you realize. You might experience a sudden change on the homefront, which might not be serious but demands your attention. Listen to what a loved one shares. They mean it — for now! Tonight: Be spontaneous.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your emotions take you down a wild path with a child or loved one. The empathy you share might be unusually high. At the same time, you seem able to sense what others want. Tonight: Test out a dreamy idea but expect a twist along the way.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.