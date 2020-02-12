This year, you naturally seem to make the correct choices, especially if you are willing to let go and allow your impulsive, childlike side to emerge. In fact, you could experience a smooth year if you trust yourself. If single, dating could become important to you, more important than you thought. You could meet someone very special. If attached, the two of you forge new ground, making your relationship even stronger. You also might decide to take the next step in your relationship. LIBRA likes being close to you, especially this year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Defer to others even though you feel as if you have matters under control. You will learn what motivates others, especially in reference to you. As a result, you can clear away some superstitions or false beliefs. Tonight: Decide who and where.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You have a lot of ground to cover, and you will if you maintain your focus. It might seem as if nearly everyone wants your feedback about something. You might need to screen calls if you want to get anything done. Tonight: Go for what pleases you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You have a frisky and happy manner to you that draws many people. At the same time, it makes them inclined to go along with your ideas and suggestions. Make sure you use some discretion when making choices. Tonight: Midweek break.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You cannot get around a specific issue without resolving it in some form. How you get around the problem could vary. Be aware, as much as you might like it, there are no canned answers. Tonight: Happiest at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You seem to have a lot of questions about what you hear. A loved one or family member could need time. Be willing to listen and share as long as you can complete a certain body of work. Flow with the moment. Tonight: Relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out for someone who might have more expertise or knowledge than you regarding certain money issues. You could feel overwhelmed by all that you need to decide, as well as all the choices. Trust your judgment. Tonight: All smiles.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel as if another person is draining your energy. Detach and loosen up. A child demonstrates better knowledge than you about what a family member might be up to. Tonight: Whatever suits you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Listen to your inner voice when making decisions. You might still feel unsure of a decision. If that is the case, you would be best off holding back. In a brainstorming situation, new information could pop up. Tonight: Ever playful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A meeting and/or a conversation with a friend could be far more important than you realize. Do not hold back or try to dissuade another person of his or her thoughts. You might need to mellow and rethink your position. Tonight: Where people are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could feel as if you have a long way to go before you accomplish what you want. A boss might be determined to approach a matter his or her way. Be smart; let them. Both of you could learn a lot here. Tonight: Till the wee hours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Reach out for an expert if you have any questions or want someone to play devil's advocate with you. What comes up could surprise you and cause you to rethink your present path. Tonight: Make an important call.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

One-on-one relating puts a smile on your face. Others might want to know what is going on with you. You would be wise to keep certain matters hush-hush. Tonight: Visiting with a favorite person.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.