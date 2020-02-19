HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020: You might be the source of unusually innovative ideas this year. As a result, others frequently want to tap into your thinking or have you play devil’s advocate. If single, you might project onto another party what you want to see or who you want this person to be. Give yourself a full year to get to know him or her. If attached, maintain your sense of humor when you encounter obstacles or differences with your significant other. Your ability to stay rational during arguments will be instrumental. CAPRICORN is nothing but sensible.

You tend to approach situations in a traditional manner. You could decide to be more avant-garde in your ideas, and that too will work. You seem destined for success if you do not deceive yourself about certain facts. Tonight: Where your friends are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Pressure to perform to the max runs high at the moment, no matter what you choose to do. Nevertheless, you see the clearest path, and even if you are not as sure of yourself as you could be, you will succeed. Tonight: Celebrate a successful risk.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

If handling any matter that is strategic, work on an individual basis. You will want your ducks in a row. Know that you can accomplish what you need to. Someone you care about feels more strongly than you realize. Tonight: Be a duo.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Honor a fast change of pace, knowing full well where you are heading and why. Others could be highly responsive, although one person might not be able to come through as you would like. Tonight: Internalize feedback.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can push yourself, feeling confident about the direction you are heading in. You are far closer to your end objective than you thought. Investigate possibilities with an open mind. Tonight: Off to the gym.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your creativity surges and others note a sudden change in your perspective. One person specifically responds to this difference and moves forward. He or she might not understand the ramifications of this action. Tonight: Let your inner child out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your sense of direction might hold you back. You might not be sure how to handle a changing emotional or personal situation. Observe but do not commit until you see the totality and the implications of what is happening. Tonight: Get some extra ZZZ's.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your ability to share your perspective might be high, but the ability to receive the full picture might be hindered by another person's vision of what will work. Understand that you are breaking a barrier. Tonight: Step away from a present hassle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You think you have all the facts and figures, but there is a distortion that you might not be aware of. It won't hurt to go through all the details once more with an expert or someone who does not have a bias. Tonight: Order in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Listen to your inner voice. Understand what you want to do but also another person's misunderstanding of what you have shared. Stop. Get to the bottom of this schism before it becomes larger. Tonight: Relax with a pal over munchies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might want to proceed in a certain direction because it seems the clearest. Easily, there could be an innate distortion around what you are eyeing. Hold off until you have gone through all the facts and figures once more. Tonight: Vanish while you can.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might not realize the strength of your charisma as well as your ability to talk others into seeing your vision. Your sense of humor remains key to making your logic work. Consider building on a more solid foundation. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

