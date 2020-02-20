This year bestows an unusual strength of will. When you want to accomplish something, all you need to do is focus on your objective. You can pull a rabbit out of a hat if you so choose. If you are single, you easily could meet an assortment of people. In some way, your rigidity interferes with your ability to relate. Work on leaving judgments aside. If you are attached, you could see a situation a lot differently from your sweetie. Learn to accept and respect your differences. A fellow AQUARIUS has quite an impact on you.

Emphasis is on driving a hard bargain. You see the situation for what it is. You have the wherewithal to change it. Claim your power and you will like the end results. Tonight: Accept your successes gracefully.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might receive some stunning news that forces your hand. Make an effort to accommodate others, but you need to keep your concerns primary. You are in the process of eliminating the superfluous. Tonight: Respond to a late-night request.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Push away trivial conversation and focus on the issue at hand. Listen to your inner voice when making a decision. You might be surprised at what comes up. Tonight: Consider splitting town for a long weekend.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your feelings might be closer to the surface than you realize. A one-on-one conversation could have you in tears before you know it. Empathy could heal a schism that has existed for too long. Tonight: Time for some personal time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Defer to others and listen to what they might share. What appears to be a blockage is only temporary, forcing you to stop and assess your recent decisions. If you want, now is the time to change directions. Tonight: Off to the gym.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your ability to read a situation clearly allows more intense conversations with others who might be involved. Give yourself time to make a decision. Brainstorm with others. Tonight: Postpone plans.

Advertisement

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Events force you to tap into your imagination to find the right solution for the situation at hand. Your creativity soars, but a child or loved one could need extra time from you. Tonight: Be your charming self.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be willing to reverse gears and head in a new direction if you perceive that what you are doing is not working and/or you are hitting one obstacle after another. A discussion with others involved might be necessary. Tonight: Burning the midnight oil.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Speak your mind and be willing to follow through on your ideas. You might not be able to get a consensus from those involved. Tap into the pioneer within and go for what you desire. Tonight: Meet up with a co-worker after work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Listen to your instincts about a financial matter. One of your choices is odd or not typical for you. Taking a risk could make or break what you are handling. Demonstrate your flexibility. Tonight: Your treat.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You radiate good news despite an apparently difficult situation. You seem to have the wherewithal to glide through a storm of indecision. Support yourself in your choices even if they are somewhat bohemian. Tonight: All smiles.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Play it low-key. You have no reason to reveal all your cards. Eye the present situation as fluid and changeable. Your perspective might dramatically change as the day ages. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.