This year, you have many potential opportunities. You will need a friend or loved one to test these offers on. They will bring clarity and help you in this manner. If single, you draw others with ease. Be aware of a possessive quality that could appear. How do you feel about that trait? If attached, the two of you often see issues differently. Respect your differences and you'll have many more special ideas coming toward you. As a couple, you need to focus on what you want. ARIES might be too direct and blunt for your taste.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Opportunities arise from nowhere if you stay open. Your imagination could work overtime creating new possibilities. Brainstorm with a trusted confidant, someone you trust and who understands. Tonight: Create options.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might feel the need to let down your anchor and take some downtime. Events have occurred quickly. Stop and take a hard look at what is going on. Wait a day before continuing this conversation. Tonight: Opt for downtime.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Be more selective in your choices. Should you decide to discuss an issue, friends and co-workers present different perspectives. Test out their thoughts. Working from a fundamental point of view can be helpful. Tonight: Go for what you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Others might follow your lead. You need to present them with good, logical ideas. Do not shut down a discussion; rather, open up during the talk to reveal more. News from a distance could be rewarding. Tonight: A must appearance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Reach out for someone at a distance. If nothing else, you find this person's conversations enlightening, giving you a more complete perspective. Do not hesitate to explore different possibilities around a project. Tonight: How about a movie?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating helps a key person in your life open up. How you see a situation and what develops as a result could present a unique opportunity. A loved one could make an important offer. Listen; don't judge. Tonight: Celebrate the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to others. You can follow that route without lessening the weight or prestige of your ideas. As a result, they might be more prepared to go along with your ideas and desires. Be open to having a discussion. Tonight: Flow with the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Completing a project becomes more challenging than you thought. Give yourself the space and time to evaluate several possibilities. You might be surprised with the variables. Tonight: You might want to make time for thought-provoking ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your creativity seems to pop up like a geyser. You might want to jot down some ideas that are worth working with. Test these concepts on friends. Make it OK to nix all the ideas too. Tune in to your inner thoughts. Tonight: Happily heading home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

How you deal with a domestic matter might not be as clear as you would like. Other elements of your life keep demanding more time and attention. You could decide to postpone certain conversations until tomorrow. Tonight: Share more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You keep bubbling with new ideas. Do not give a quick response to a question from a co-worker or someone who could be impacted by the topic. A debate could be friendly, but it might be more significant than you realize. Tonight: Return calls first.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Finances might be deeply involved in a discussion and cannot be separated out. The other party might not see the connection as clearly as you do. Do not push your point. Air out different viewpoints. Tonight: Run errands on the way home.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.