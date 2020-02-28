This year, your intuition greets your stability. The combination proves to be powerful when applied together. If single, you might reveal these traits as you reveal different personalities and different segments of your life. If you both agree, you know you have a good bet. If attached, you often delight your sweetie with your friendship and willingness to pitch in to help. You find TAURUS overly structured and a stick in the mud at times. You often distance yourself from this sign.

A more possessive streak emerges and makes you wonder what is going on. Work-related interactions carry a secretive tone. Refuse to honor a request that could be costly or difficult in some manner. Tonight: Indulge a little.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You could be exhausted by another person and his or her decisions. You might wonder if others understand the impact of interrupting you as you work or are in the middle of a conversation. You might need to put a stop to this behavior. Tonight: All smiles.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Play it more low-key. What you see could change. A current of the unexpected runs through your day, possibly your life. You might not want to discuss a personal matter. One-on-one relating changes your perception. Tonight: What works for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotions run out of control. You could experience substantial highs and lows. Neither set of feelings is an accurate representation of things. They are only feelings, which change quickly. Tonight: Follow the action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A must appearance could benefit you far more than you realize. Know when you have had enough and cannot push any more. Let others demonstrate their essence and opinions. An unexpected event could force a second look. Tonight: Out till the wee hours.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Look at the long term. What's important is that you detach to get a sense of the big picture. Do not respond to a child or friend's power play. Rather, allow this person to reveal more of who they truly are. Tonight: Opt for something different.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one relating could take you down an unusual path. At first, you might not feel comfortable with what is happening. The unexpected occurs when dealing with an important person. Tonight: Walk away from a power play.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Others respond to your energy. How you handle the intensity of the moment could be crucial. Choose your words with care; otherwise, you might find that an apology is necessary. Be clear when describing your desires. Tonight: Decide what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Plunge into a project with determination and a desire to clear out additional work. Revise your thoughts financially. You also might change the nature of your work or days. Be open to change. Tonight: Put up your feet and relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your imagination charms a loved one or someone who is very close to you. As a result, you could find more harmony when dealing with this person. A child or a funny situation triggers your imagination. Tonight: Reveal more of your sense of humor.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Stay centered knowing you can only gain by not being reactive. Surprises surround real estate or a domestic matter. You cannot change what is happening, but you can control your responses. Weigh the pros and cons. Tonight: Head home early.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Share your opinions, but don't expect agreement. A phone call or email could stun you. Take your time having a discussion. You could have a difficult time getting others to agree with you. Expect some controversy. Tonight: Return calls and emails first.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.