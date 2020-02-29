This year, you plunge ahead to control your direction. You might even sabotage your need for control by making some impulsive decisions. If single, others find you very desirable. Do not commit for that reason but because you want to be around this person. If attached, this year offers steady and secure communications and events. Nevertheless, expect a tweak here and there. Your interactions with your significant other reach new levels. TAURUS knows how to pull you in and convince you they are right!

You significantly evaluate an investment. Your intuition might be putting up a warning sign that could cause an internal conflict. Slowing down and not immediately committing to a certain path of action would be reasonable. Tonight: Make it your treat.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Your energy soars, drawing positive feedback. You seem unusually successful and popular. Decide what you want from each person, keeping your objective in mind. It is easy to be tossed off topic. Tonight: Out and about.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You do not need to dominate. Trust that time and your abilities will help shed light on an issue. You could experience some discomfort dealing with an older person or someone you look up to. Tonight: Recognize someone else's creativity.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Do not hesitate to zero in on what you want. Say less and focus more on a key objective. Consider taking some time off to visit with your friends and participate in a fun happening. Tonight: Where you want to be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be aware of tension around you. Tossing yourself in the arena as a boss or leader might not be beneficial. Be aware of another person's expectations and where he or she could lead you. Do you want to head in this direction? Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out for another person who might be more knowledgeable than you and has a good sense of direction. You could also find this person a little offbeat. Keep this variable in mind when making a decision. Tonight: Head out to hear live music.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one relating takes you down a solid path. You might be comfortable because of the predictability of this person. Do not be surprised if this same person demonstrates a quirkiness out of the blue. Tonight: Enjoy dinner for two.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Defer to someone else if you are unsure of what you want. The other party knows exactly what they want and expect from you. Go along for the ride. Tonight: You might surprise yourself with how good you feel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a lot to accomplish quickly, but a need for details and facts could slow down the process. Know when to pull back from the situation, especially if you do not feel it is desirable to go down this path. Tonight: Take a nap, then decide.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your innate creativity fills in any gaps and prevents hassles. Ask yourself how realistic you are being about the matter at hand. Keep interactions light and full of communication. Tonight: You will learn a lot. Stay open.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your domestic life is bustling. You easily might opt for a spontaneous gathering at your place. Others are only too delighted to appear. Someone's stance might be somewhat difficult to deal with. Tonight: The action is at your place.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Make an effort to meet with someone you care about. Too much is happening behind the scenes that needs to be discussed and cleared out. Your perspective could change radically once you have an important conversation. Tonight: At a favorite haunt.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.