This year, you might often feel conflicted. You are emotionally sensitive, yet you give an impression of being lighthearted and talkative. If single, someone could become conflicted when relating to you, especially if you tend to lean toward one dimension of your personality more than the other. If attached, your sweetie probably enjoys the variations of your personality. They find you exciting and never experiences boredom when relating with you. GEMINI enjoys your versatility and intellect.

Step back and understand where others are coming from. You might not want to let the cat out of the bag about an upcoming surprise, but you could inadvertently do just that. Recognize and honor a family member's fragility. Tonight: Why not make merry?

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You could be hesitant to continue on the same path, especially if you expect different results. In this case, the same response is not exactly reasonable. To create different results, change your style. Tonight: Make it OK to be upbeat.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You might not realize how possessive you are. You could have difficulty associating that trait with yourself, but when feeling insecure, this trait could be a driving force. Recognize the pros and cons of continuing on this path. Tonight: Off to the gym.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Feelings run high and could stress you out on some level. You could be uncomfortable with all that you are hearing and even your responses. Make it OK to accept what you are thinking now, but also make it OK to change your perception. Tonight: All smiles.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

The Lion roars and lets others know exactly what he or she wants, with the expectation of receiving just that. Lighten up the moment with a smile and the sharing of a humorous perspective. Tonight: Say little. Go along with the moment.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be tired and moving slower than you realize. Others see your fatigue, though they might not necessarily pitch in to help lighten up the mood. Make time for a get-together with several key people. Tonight: Where the action is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You do not mind accepting responsibility or taking the lead in a problematic situation. You do mind saying little and not doing anything. You let another person know exactly where you are coming from. Tonight: Don't be pressured into doing something.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reach out for someone you care a lot about who comes from a place of centering. You do not always agree, nor do you always need to. In fact, you appreciate the results from diversity in thinking. Tonight: Look beyond the obvious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might want to relate more intensely to one specific person, but you could be holding yourself back. You might even wonder why you are behaving in such a matter. Do not fear the unknown; take the plunge. Tonight: Let fun begin.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might tear through errands and paperwork. Make sure you haven't left out something important. Check details and calculations. In a conversation, just because you think someone got it, doesn't mean they did! Tonight: Go with another person's suggestion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your focus needs to be on the task at hand. You easily could become bored and weave off to other interests. Complete what you need to with excellence. Do not hold back more than you have to. Tonight: Understand what might be motivating you and others.

Advertisement

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your imagination stimulates your resourcefulness and helps you come up with a solution or a fun alternative. Present this idea to others. You might need to accept some variation, but the change will be for the better. Tonight: Live it up now.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.