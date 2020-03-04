This year, your intuitive side helps you sleuth through various situations. You seem to know when you finally arrive at the correct idea. If single, you meet people with ease and enjoying getting to know them. Others can easily pull on your heartstrings. Recognize your vulnerabilities. If attached, the two of you fit well together and enjoy each other more and more. The romance between you could intensify with increased openness and sensitivity. An emotional tenor always exists between you. CANCER likes and understands you.

Emotional currents revolving around a domestic matter could impact other facets of your life. You also might be involved with a specific cause and want to evaluate the costs and ramifications of your involvement. Tonight: Squeeze in some extra ZZZ's.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Your more self-indulgent side emerges, and you could have difficulty maintaining self-discipline. You often try for the path of moderation. Your sense of direction proves to be correct. Tonight: Hang out with friends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You might feel unusually pressured to perform and impress key people in your professional realm. You might believe that an issue around a key relationship can be resolved, but there might be a jolt on the way. Tonight: Get some shopping cleared out.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might have a strong impact on a group of associates or friends. Do not hesitate to have an important discussion about long-term goals. You could have a knee-jerk reaction. Try to process what you are feeling before speaking. Tonight: All smiles.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You smile, and others can't help returning the gesture. Though not apparent to most people, you might be more withdrawn than usual since you are working through a difficult matter. You might not want to discuss this issue for now. Tonight: Take a personal night.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Zero in on what you want. It might be difficult to sort through what role a natural resistance could be playing in achieving your desires. Listen to what a dear friend suggests and shares. Tonight: Return calls and emails. News comes forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel pressured to fill another person's role at work or within your immediate circle. If you are questioning your ability or willingness to assume this role, you might want to back out. Tonight: Do not forget a loved one. Make plans to get together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reach out for someone at a distance. Once you start chatting, it might be difficult to stop. In any case, weigh the pros and cons of visiting in person with them. Check out different possibilities. Tonight: Relax to good music.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might want to move an important project forward. You might not be sure of another person's reaction, but there is no way to find out other than testing your ideas. Be as imaginative as you want. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You often might not be comfortable deferring to others, but you do so anyway right now. You get important feedback that helps clear the air. Remain in touch with your feelings. Tonight: Let the good feelings flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A change on the domestic front seems inevitable. You still might find it difficult to relax if you sense a surprise coming your way. Others do not view the situation in the same way as you do. Tonight: Go with the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be overly emotional and wondering what needs to be done to change your direction. You actually appear to be on the correct path, but your feelings come out when facing a risk. Tonight: Go with your feelings.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.