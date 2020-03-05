This year, you express a high level of sensitivity and understanding when dealing with loved ones, children and matters involving your creativity. Your sixth sense tunes in to situations more frequently, helping you avoid confusion. If single, you might be more sensitive than you realize, and your feelings easily could be hurt. Some of you might put up a defensive front to protect yourself. That could make creating a relationship difficult. If attached, your sweetie probably understands you well and loves being close to you. It is almost like you can read each other's mind. CANCER intuitively knows your vulnerabilities. Use care as to how much you reveal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Someone might find you unusually perceptive and insightful. You might choose to say little, but the words you choose and the tone you assume clues others in to your thoughts. Tonight: Call it an early night.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

How you deal with an upset friend or associate reveals a lot about you. You demonstrate understanding during a conversation. Your attitude is appreciated more than you realize. Tonight: Speak your mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You can touch base with someone and totally change his or her mental state and perceptions. Use care when dealing with financial matters as others might be unusually touchy about this topic. Tonight: Pay bills first.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

News opens you up to a different perspective involving a discussion and a decision that could impact your life in a manner you had not considered. Take your time weighing the pros and cons of this issue. Tonight: Surf the web.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Take a step back. Sometimes, no action might be more significant than a reaction. If you are not sure you have the lay of the land or know the issues around a decision, stay mellow. New information will be forthcoming. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out for others. You might hear news that is not as positive or supportive as you would like. Do not make this judgment just yet. You might realize you misread someone you could be dealing with. Tonight: Respond to a friend's suggestion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Tension might build despite your apparent attempt to do little and stay chill. You still have certain areas or issues to work through. You could be confused by the activity that surrounds an associate or a friend. Tonight: Do not hold back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reach out to a friend or person who has more knowledge than you about a topic. They might have solutions that you haven't considered. Go through the suggested options with this person. Tonight: Have an overdue chat with a child or loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Defer to a partner who is savvier and has more knowledge about the topic at hand. You do not need to agree to this person's solution or direction. A personal matter could come up for discussion. Tonight: Make it easy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your words make sense to others, but do not be surprised if you need to re-explain certain concepts. You could have difficulty making your way through an unusual person's perspective to introduce a concept or approach. Tonight: Lie low if possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have a lion's share of work ahead of you. Your ability to zero in on an issue remains one of your strengths. Be more forthright about a money matter that could be holding you back. Expect to receive a suggestion or two. Tonight: Make it your treat.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are unusually vibrant. Others seem to naturally respond to your ideas and suggestions. Creativity soars as the result of a brainstorming session involving several parties. Try to separate business and pleasure. Tonight: Acting as if there is no tomorrow.

