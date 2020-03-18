This year, your ideas bring profitable results. Capture as many as you can muster from brainstorming. Money will be on the upswing. A professional group you might have felt rejected by in the past welcomes you back with open arms. You feel more confident than you have in years. If single, don't be afraid to ask a certain someone out on a date. You will be pleasantly surprised. If attached, a longstanding problem finally gets resolved. Consider home improvement. Ask loved ones for help when you need it. TAURUS always brings logic to a situation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You receive an invitation to join an organization you have admired for a long time. Friends interrupt you at work. Stay focused and don't get distracted. By the end of the day you're ready for something new. Tonight: Exploring an interesting spot .

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You wake up with more energy than you've felt in a while. You're inspired to be more ambitious. A higher-up contacts you about a project and you have an insightful conversation. Write down your ideas. One will prove profitable. Tonight: Work continues.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today you are able to look outside the box. You brainstorm a solution that has been eluding your team. Others ask for your advice, which you should try to give enthusiastically. A child claims more of your time at the end of the day. Tonight: Travel in your mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

A family member insists you have a serious talk about finances today. Go along with it. You are more than ready for spring and feel the need to declutter. Work is predictable and somewhat boring -- you'll survive it. Tonight: Out doing something interesting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be offered a new contract. Discuss the pros and cons with a partner. Make sure you have all the information before you sign anything. By the end of the day, you are ready for an intimate dinner with your sweetie. Tonight: Just the two of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel your to-do list is spiraling out of control. Set aside time to finish necessary errands and tasks, and you will feel renewed. Today is a brilliant day to find a specialist you need for your body. You resist the urge to hire an assistant. Tonight: Healing bath.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel spring in the air — and you feel like dancing. A creative idea seizes you and you can't wait to write it down. A boss is extra demanding, but this does not dampen your good mood. Tonight: Catch up with an old friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home needs your attention. Your time will not be wasted by staying in and hibernating. An older family member challenges you on your decisions, but hold firm. Tonight: A tasty meal with family.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You hear unexpectedly good news — this lifts your outlook for the day. A sibling or old pal needs your ear for a good listen. Work is filled with discussions and decisions to do more online rather than in person. Ideas come forward and are greeted with enthusiasm. Tonight: Relax and read.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial concerns are foremost today. You have a good chance of collecting on an old debt if you make a phone call early in the morning. Defer to a loved one on plans for a summer vacation. You like to plan way ahead of time, so this will set your mind at ease. Tonight: Slow down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You receive a lot of attention and compliments today, which brightens your mood. You are popular, and all eyes are on you. Spring is in the air, inciting you to consider a new look. Tonight: Go through your closet.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Vivid dreams translate today into brilliant ideas, and you have fun discussing them with others. A child needs more attention than usual and unexpectedly pulls at your heart strings. Tonight: Stay in and be with loved ones.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.