This year, you often feel as if you must use restraint in your communications and/or actions. You might want to create greater stability than in the recent past. Many people around you could be into control games. The only way to win is not to play. If single, you have many choices. Wait a while before committing. If attached, the two of you seem to balance each other. Express your happiness. TAURUS provides stability, but sometimes boredom.

It is a good day to take a chance and experiment. Embrace what you love, and who you love. Partnership is emphasized. So are your creative talents. Pleasure and fun are plentiful. Express your joy. Tonight: An intimate dinner with your most loved one.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might be feeling emotionally repressed today. Utilize this feeling to clear up unfinished tasks and clear your desk and workspace of clutter. Complete a project that has been on the back burner for way too long. Pets play a role now. Tonight: Rest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You are at center stage today. Live, laugh, love and celebrate. Be wild and imaginative, and flaunt yourself. Children play a very important part in your afternoon. Create adventures and games for them to play. Tonight: Be the person you always imagined you might be.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You are thinking very much of home today, and where you really belong. You can expect some misunderstandings and confusion related to your domestic scene. Pitch in and help around the house more. Tonight: Communicate directly, especially with family members.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

An opportunity comes your way related to your community and neighbors. Be the leader you were born to be. You communicate well and take an unusual approach. Your mental activity might be operating on overdrive, so speak more slowly. Tonight: Express your caring nature.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you are feeling highly sensual - and also very opinionated. There might be a tendency to be somewhat fixed in your thoughts. Avoid stubborn behavior. It is a good time for gardening, cultivating ideas and going over your accounts. Tonight: Early bedtime.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today is your day. Think big and act big on your ideas and goals. Unexpected resources will arrive, causing you to feel very fortunate. You have a chance to expand and to gain recognition, even fame and power. Tonight: Count your many blessings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have the inclination to withdraw from public view today. Give yourself a break when it comes to producing. Your energy might feel low and you need to rest. Your challenge today is to be independent without feeling isolated. Tonight: Spoil yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You tend to be aggressive today in dealing with people and groups. If there is a discussion over a contract, you challenge others and can be combative in your position. Calm down and take deep breaths before you speak. Tonight: Dinner at a favorite haunt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

You are feeling ambitious, pushing ahead in your career on an ordinary day. You have got your eye on a promotion or landing a new client. Strut your stuff. Aim high, shooting for the moon, so to speak. Tonight: Conference calls first.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be feeling restless, planning an escape from the routine. In your correspondence a flirtation with a foreign-born person could go deeper. Are you ready to follow through or do you just like the initiation of romance? Tonight: Explore a new language.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are a searcher and a seeker of truth today. You want to launch a journey into the unknown. Reap what you have sown related to your interest in higher education or long-distance travel, including space travel. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.

King Features Syndicate Inc.