This year, you might be more possessive than in the past. Do whatever it takes to get past this feeling. If single, you will meet several desirable catches in 2020. You do not want to push someone away. If attached, your sweetie probably expects you to try to distance yourself. Allow greater closeness through sharing more. If they wanted to, GEMINI could talk you into nearly anything!

You take the lead and get a fresh start in a new direction. Do not be afraid. Trust your hunches. You make connections that others overlook - which prove invaluable. You are determined and courageous today. All you were born to be. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You are called on to help today. Help, but be careful not to fall into the role of martyr. It's bad for your immune system. You might have generosity syndrome. Also, attend to details about your health. Tonight: Dinner in a favorite old haunt.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Promote new ideas; follow your curiosity. Change and variety are highlighted. Think freedom, no restrictions. An elderly family relative needs your help at home. Children need extra attention. You're making us breathe, Gemini. Tonight: Continue calming down family members and friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You are in pure survival mode. It is your ancestry, the 500-million-year-old crab, your astrological nemesis. You will survive. You are curious about a social movement, and might join such an effort. Feeling runs deep. Tonight: An intimate evening.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You work on your own today as you journey into the unknown. You might be dealing with secret information that is coming to light. Gather your information. But hold off posting on this until you have all the details. Tonight: Mingle with a few friends.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You tend to equate your assets with emotional security and feel best surrounded by familiar objects in your home. Today you see it is not the objects that are important, but the feelings and memories you associate with them. You always have those. Tonight: Celebrate more money coming in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It is time for you to take up your microphone. You have something to say. And when you feel this way, things change. Like magic. You are magic today. Say kind, memorable things and watch life turn in your direction. Tonight: Show off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You may feel like Jekyll and Hyde by the evening. The world is tilting and you can feel it. So rest during the day, and do something fun in the evening. You are No. 1. Tonight: Let someone else do the cooking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are looking for truth about a matter today. It might involve a new project. Excellent ideas. You might be dealing with confidential matters. Your challenge today is to be independent without feeling lonely. Tonight: Retreat to a private space with a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Make sure you are fully aware of the costs before making an investment with your time. You are so good at dealing with people you could be nominated for the Nobel. See clearly. Tonight: Go out on a date with a stranger.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Advertisement

You gain insight about a foreign land or a foreign individual. You are inventive and independent. You are also highly intuitive today. You feel ambitious with an eye on promotion. Beware arguments with partners about shared income. Tonight: Go separate ways.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do not be afraid to turn in a new direction. You are inventive, and your circuits pick up signals not all of us do. Utilize this in your life today. You make profit or product, surprising all of us. Tonight: Date night slow dancing.

King Features Syndicate Inc.