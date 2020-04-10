This year, you applaud healthy competition. A dream or intuitive hunch helps you to resolve monetary concerns. Be receptive to alternative plans and viewpoints. You will yearn for success and greater recognition. After midyear you move impressively forward and your energy level skyrockets. If single, you meet someone with whom you declare your intentions and consider a commitment. If attached, expect a transcendent and exciting love cycle. GEMINI gets all crazy about you.

Your attitude determines everything today. Spread good news and take time to listen to others. Ease up on routines and remain flexible. Your charm and wit are appreciated. In romance you are an ardent and loyal lover. Tonight: Do something completely new and different.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Knowledge is essential to success today. You investigate something that is on your mind. You look deeply for answers. You might be exploring the larger mysteries of life and death. Go with the flow. Maintain your emotional balance. Tonight: Read a fascinating periodical.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Partnerships are explored in a new venture or adventure. A legal matter or contract might play a role. You get along with others today. Loved ones and partners are more important than usual. Tonight: Give kids what they need, not what they want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Today you find opportunities through your communication skills. It is a good time to begin a new domestic project or to end one. It is also a good day to work on improving your health choices through a new diet. Tonight: Cozy dinner at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have an opportunity to expand and to gain recognition with the public. You attract financial success. You pull off a financial coup. You are so blessed financially now that you might take a chance and buy a lotto ticket. Tonight: Date night.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Persevere to get things done at home today. It is time for work and fulfilling obligations. Put off any impulse to wander off task. It is not a good day for romance; you are building a foundation for the future. Tonight: Early bedtime.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A short trip works to your benefit. Your mental energies are strong and you have an emotional need to reinvigorate your studies, especially regarding matters of the past. You are attracted to historical or archaeological subjects now. Tonight: Catch up with friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you see money-making schemes as a path to freedom and flexibility. At the same time you identify emotionally with your possessions or whatever you value. Remember that money and material goods give you a sense of security. Tonight: No money schemes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are at the top of your cycle again. Get out and meet new people, have new experiences, do something you have never done before. In romance something different is developing. Explore and discover. Trust your hunches. Tonight: Domestic purchases are highlighted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Your dreams are vivid. You become your own best friend. Take time to get away to a quiet place and meditate. Something that you have been fully focused on, such as a creative project, comes to fruition today. Tonight: Attend on online yoga class.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Look beyond the immediate and bust old paradigms. Shake it up with your relationships. What seemed crystal clear yesterday turns somewhat foggy today. Look anew. Keep in mind that frustrating events are temporary. Tonight: Spend valuable time with a child.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Even though it is the weekend you make a strong commitment today to your profession or a role in public life. Your tenacity is recognized. You gain in prestige, and material success and financial security play a role. Tonight: You feel proud of yourself.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.