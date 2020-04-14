This year, you might be focused on your daily life. You want your days to flow. If you’re single, try to avoid mixing work and pleasure. The end result will be better. If attached, although you could be focused on day-to-day issues, do not forget to be a loving partner to your sweetie. LEO reminds you of the strength of two.

Today heralds what you welcome most of all — an opportunity for growth and change. You reach an explosive acceptance of what is going on after a long period of stalemate. Prepare for an exciting day. Avoid those who indulge in negative thinking. Tonight: Pamper yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May20)

Today you are an example to others. Your writing and speaking abilities will be in top form. This marks a cycle of renewed energy. Your professional aspirations will bring a special sense of fulfilment by the end of today. Bravo. Tonight: Call an elderly relative.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

A new hobby or form of creative expression becomes very important to you today. Romantic interludes are a source of genuine delight. You feel social and extroverted again. Many friends respond to you reaching out. Tonight: Watch a movie about outer space travel.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Oppositions might make it important to attend to a legal matter. Allow a companion to make suggestions and lead the way. Read between the lines and do some research. All the mysteries can be solved. Tonight: Take the night off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A sense of humor and the art of pleasant conversation will be the keys to entering a new social circle today. Warm feelings are shared with a special someone and love becomes more stable. Gently but resolutely release any addictive loves. Tonight: Date night.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today brings you into contact with the right people and circumstances to facilitate wellness. You experiment with alternative health techniques such as yoga and affirmations. You take reasonable care around those who are ill. Tonight: A psychic vampire must be avoided.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)

There will be an ease regarding love today. Friendships and more serious relationships touch other areas of your life. Do not make a commitment on this day, however. You might change your mind. Tonight: Do something adventurous, even if it is a virtual experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today promotes love and relaxation. A new appreciation of the peace and freedom of solitude develop. It is not as limiting or as frustrating as it has been in the past. Answers and inspiration come from within now. Tonight: An early night's sleep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Promote your image and display your talents today. There might be sudden meetings and partings. An electric quality pervades your professional sphere. It is quite the hectic day, but you handle it like a pro. Tonight: Catch up with siblings and children.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Today is all about interaction with others. Remember the value of networking and improving your people skills. Maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. Being well-rounded will help you reach your goals. Tonight: Reach out to an elderly relative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is your day. True happiness in a really good relationship can be attained. Be especially patient and very sincere. There can be an old hurdle to surmount before love is free to grow. Have faith that it will. Tonight: Celebrate your accomplishments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

More questions of sincerity arise today. It's a wonderful time for learning and problem-solving, as intellectual capacity is in top form. Take note of ideas that occur now as they prove very useful later. Tonight: Take time out for meditation and deep breathing.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.