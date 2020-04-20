You are professionally committed. You will go on working even during this crisis. There will be opportunities to correct old financial snafus and to fulfill financial obligations. You bring security to your family. If single, limit your involvement in the affairs of others; you can be overpowering and this prevents a lasting relationship. If attached, you each need to give love and accept help. Fortunately, you are in for the long haul. Enjoy it. CANCER can draw out your feelings.

Excitable and rather impatient today, you are drawn to novel ventures. That which drags on or is repetitious will soon be abandoned. Schedule appointments and begin projects. Tuesday is always your lucky day to do this. Carpe diem. Tonight: As you want it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You have an expansion in your consciousness today. You see how when a relationship goes awry, you can become unwell. Be aware of how others affect your health and make an effort to detach a bit. Success is guaranteed. Tonight: Journaling and early bedtime.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Take time to release stress by dancing to a favorite tune. Networking is the theme of today, particularly with a social group or organization you’d love to be a part of, and you need to be in a relaxed state. Tonight: You charm them all.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Despite no work, you feel ambitious today. You wish the old days would come back again. Before this zombie movie started. Others offer advice or funding that will help you financially. Something that will supplement your income. Tonight: Draw up a list of your goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be receptive to new truths, for today promises change and discovery. A cycle of profound spiritual awakening begins, thanks to the power of Sagittarius. You might be a little more grateful. Sometimes the royal Lion forgets. Tonight: Make it up to that person.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are acting with uncharacteristic secrecy. A loved one’s situation is complex. Today, frustrations melt away. You remember your genetic heritage, and this helps you. You might even do some genealogical research and dig deep into the family jewels. Tonight: Amazing dreams.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today brings surprises in love. You discover new qualities within a present relationship and experience a new attraction to an exciting acquaintance. The magic has a mystical quality. But do not change your commitment status if you do not have to. Tonight: Early bedtime.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have scant patience with illness. So remember to allow enough time to heal when you are under the weather. Relationships are subject to sudden change. Balance love and intimacy with freedom and independence, and talk it out. Tonight: Collapse.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Brew a true love herbal tea. Sip it all day. See what happens. It’s a play day, which you spend with children too. Your vitality and motivation will be especially high. Tonight: An intimate dinner with the one you love the most.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You need a personal day to go through your clothes and sort out your home. Be careful not to discard memorabilia and keepsakes impulsively. Somehow, through doing this, tense family situations from the past are resolved. Tonight: Get a good night’s sleep.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You excel on the internet today — all your communications, your ideas, your work plans. There’s an increasing urge to grow on many levels. Consider options with care and do research on healing. You will shatter old barriers and implement constructive changes. Tonight: Early bedtime.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your resources have been stressed recently. Kind and sympathetic you must not lend or give more to others than you can afford to spare. Those who seek your financial assistance may be offered help and encouragement in other ways. Brainstorm. Tonight: Go over your savings.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.