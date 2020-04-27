This year, you suddenly show your depth and spirituality to others who often find you to be flaky. If single, your diverse personality could be hard for a suitor to handle. Give yourself space and see what develops. If attached, your sweetie might not be as surprised as you think by this duality. He or she has had glimpses before. PISCES encourages you to dream.

Visit with friends. Some of you might also prefer to use this day to finally go off and indulge in a favorite pastime. Use the moment to draw someone in closer. Get to the bottom of a low-level hassle. Tonight: Revisit one of your favorite dates.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Your take-charge attitude has certain liabilities. For one, you often find that you carry more responsibilities than the majority of people. Understand your attitude and where it comes from. Could it be time for a change? Tonight: A must appearance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You could be reaching beyond your limits, or so you might think. You might surprise yourself as you teeter on the edge of a major step. Communication flourishes, and others seem to have many new concepts to present. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotional display will be noticed. Your energy could point toward breaking barriers previously established in a relationship. A partner will respond as he or she will. While you might get a “no” at first, given a little time, you will get a “yeah.” Tonight: Follow the music.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be more challenging than you think. You could feel as if you deserve what you are asking for. You do, but the other party might not. Do not push beyond obvious and established boundaries. Tonight: Relating delights both parties.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be overwhelmed by all that you need to complete. You could be angry without exactly knowing what is challenging or irritating you. Stay upbeat if you can, as situations could change rapidly. Complete a chore or project. Tonight: Play the night away.

Advertisement

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You generally do not border on the outrageous, yet today you could. You feel almost like a kid at present, enjoying every moment. A talk might prove to be too good to be true, but by all appearances, you are heading in a new direction. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stay close to home. If you are in the mood to indulge, read the Sunday paper and catch up on your favorite TV shows — you might delight in this day. Invite a favorite person to join you on an adventure or to go to a preferred spot. Tonight: Heating up the night.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might want to join friends for brunch. You have a lot on your mind that you might want to share. Be positive about the feedback you are getting, even if you feel “off.” These few hours could have long-range implications. Tonight: Haunting a favorite spot.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Curb an innate possessiveness. Some of you might experience moments of stinginess as you hold your budget in place. Consider other ways to keep the budget, and perhaps opt for less expensive outings. Tonight: Touch base with your instincts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A friendship or the possibility of a long-term wish being fulfilled keeps you quite content. You feel as if you are walking on top of the world. Later in the day, decide to indulge and treat a friend or loved one to dinner. Tonight: You could go to the wee hours.

Advertisement

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Lie low in the daytime hours. You might need extra sleep in order to feel as good as you would like. Dedicate today to you and your personal needs. You will beam others in toward the evening. They notice a difference in you. Tonight: Close to perfect!

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.