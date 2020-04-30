You have a way of making your words count. This year, calm and realistic, you conquer the world. You save and acquire future security. Just make sure to safeguard your vocal cords. If single, be aware of being blinded by romantic illusions, or you might pick the wrong partners. If attached, you hang onto your partner through thick and thin. Just let go of the ironic wit sometimes. PISCES likes delicacy.

You might find yourself having to pay for everyone. Children might prove costly as well. Social plans will be canceled or changed. On the other hand, it is a day of high romance and creativity. Friends, partners and family are of help. Tonight: Enjoy only as you can.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

If you are yearning to put forward mothering instincts, put them into domestic projects today. You accomplish a lot with home repair matters. Beware that a clash of wills might manifest itself as well. Take a deep breath and proceed slowly. Tonight: Early bedtime.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Things could go a bit awry with a sibling, cousin or neighbor today. Some may put off commitments or otherwise change their minds. Words are important, so watch what you say. Keep that in mind and act accordingly. Tonight: You rise elegantly to the challenge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Take advantage of positive opportunities to either increase your income or buy luxury items today. Some of you will experience sudden events that are beyond your control. This will lead to job changes for some of you -- the best possible outcome. Tonight: Celebrate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You choose to take advantage of certain financial opportunities that present themselves today. Big money is involved. This will increase your yearning for distant places in the coming year. This has you rushing to balance your busy schedule. Tonight: Take off.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Save social plans for when aspects are better. Today, take the day off for yourself. Get extra rest, as nerves might be on edge and sleep may be difficult. You need to take care of yourself. Avoid socializing, especially if travel is involved. Tonight: Early bedtime.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There is a mix of social life and work today. Watch your boundaries. You are attending an important business function when simply chatting. This could lead to overindulging a sweet tooth. You, like everyone, need comfort at this time. Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Career endeavors still seem a bit shaky, as they will be for some weeks to come. You are strongly affected by the recent events. Avoid making changes that are meant to be permanent, as unexpected hassles might snarl plans. Tonight: Take a long, calming bath.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Use opportunistic aspects to make contact with new people. Those foreign born might appeal strongly. Such individuals have a major impact on your thinking in years to come. You can expect a change in your personal philosophy. Tonight: Flaunt yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

A confidential conversation with a family member helps you over the rough spots in managing your financial obligations. There might be sudden employment opportunities, especially in medical or other high-tech fields. You most probably represent one. Tonight: Write down your dreams.

Advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today favors stable and long-term ties. Creativity is heightened through most of today, with teaching and learning emphasized. However, impatience might be experienced with those in your local environment, such as family members. Tonight: Dinner with the one you love the most.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You feel lethargic and inattentive when it comes to domestic matters. You appreciate some time spent alone in contemplation or perhaps just extra sleep or indulgence in hobbies that prove therapeutic for the soul. Tonight: Talking it over with your partner.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.