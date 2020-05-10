This day in history

Birthdays: Comedian Mort Sahl is 93. Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 87. Jazz keyboardist Carla Bley is 84. Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 79. Actress Pam Ferris is 72. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 70. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 68. Actor Boyd Gaines is 67. Actress and video jockey Martha Quinn is 61. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 56. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso is 42. Rapper Ace Hood is 32. Latin singer Prince Royce is 31.

Today is Monday, May 11, the 132nd day of 2020. There are 234 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1502, Christopher Columbus left Cadiz, Spain, on his fourth and final trip to the Western Hemisphere.

In 1947, the B.F. Goodrich Company announced the development of a tubeless tire.

In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.

In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires.

In 1973, the espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the ‘‘Pentagon Papers’’ case came to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismissed all charges, citing government misconduct.

In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.

In 1998, a French mint produced the first coins of Europe’s single currency, the euro.

In 2002, the first official event was held a Gillette Stadium, a New England Revolution soccer game; construction began March 24, 2000.

In 2006, lawmakers demanded answers after a USA Today report that the National Security Agency was secretly collecting records of millions of ordinary Americans’ phone calls; President George W. Bush sought to assure Americans their civil liberties were being ‘‘fiercely protected.’’

In 2010, conservative leader David Cameron, at age 43, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.

Advertisement

In 2015, the NFL came down hard on its biggest star and its championship team, suspending Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady for the first four games of the season, fining the New England Patriots $1 million, and taking away two draft picks as punishment for deflating footballs used in the AFC title game.

Last year, Election officials in South Africa announced that the ruling African National Congress had achieved its weakest victory in national elections in a quarter-century.