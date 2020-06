Either your career succeeds brilliantly this year or your home life does, but it seems you will not allow yourself both. You will need a retreat to think things over. Finances are good. If single, you have many different and interesting relationships this year. If attached, you must make sure not to get jealous or too worshipful. Mental training is the key to your perfect relationship. LIBRA has always wanted to try meditation.

You play with an old friend with whom you have not played in some time. An invitation to a social group or professional association comes in. You finally have some fun. It’s not easy being caged for a month. Tonight: Relax.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You are quite ambitious after you wake up. You are enthusiastically competitive about work today. Be diplomatic with an authority figure. A patient and subtle approach will help you reconcile a dispute. It is a good time to finalize documents. Tonight: Career ambitions are important.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today ushers in an interest in education and foreign countries. You are surprised by the different priorities that others have. In-laws visit or desire a closer relationship. It is favorable to review language skills or re-read a favorite book. Tonight: You feel more optimistic.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Love seems to have a fated quality, and you sense how your closest relationships affect your destiny. Others depend on you for financial advice and even a bit of assistance. This makes you aware of how others affect your finances. Tonight: The emphasis is on sharing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do not overwhelm a loved one. Keep a balance. There is an intensity to your desires. You have a change of heart. You have to choose between friends, but a compromise is possible. Others are responsive to the love and kindness you show. Tonight: Date night.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be patient with those who have not had your educational background and other advantages. Subordinates could be difficult. An assistant or employee talks about moving on. Create neatness and order in your surroundings. Tonight: Pets are perfect companions, bringing love and joy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Adventurous leisure activities have appeal, including intriguing risks and gambles. Regarding love, you seek a situation that is thrilling rather than safe and secure today. Work takes a back seat to social and creative interests. Tonight: You are ready to begin the party season early.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The winds of change touch home and family today. You evaluate your residence with care and decide whether to keep it or improve it. You learn interesting facts about relatives and your family tree. Tonight: Get a good night’s sleep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today brings the courage to express your thoughts and opinions. Intellectual energy is high, and you seem to be involved in study or public speaking. You daydream about traveling and allowing enough time for it. Tonight: You will feel the urge to travel a bit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Your financial outlook brightens. A chance to add to your income comes your way. You are able to purchase a surprise gift for a loved one or a vacation with gala trimmings. Tonight: If you need a new garment or piece of jewelry, you locate it now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your sense of humor and optimism win you a new admirer. Finances are improved. The arts, especially music, bring delight and inspiration. A real transformation point in your life is beginning now, a trend that could last seven years. Tonight: Wonder at yourself, and celebrate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Most of the day you will be shy about showing affection. It is one of those inward days. A positive mental attitude improves your quality of life this afternoon. Old regrets finally vanish. You become more comfortable with your own inner psyche. Tonight: Early beddy-bye’s.

